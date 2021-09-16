judge rejects postponement of defamation trial against Donald Trump | Ap-top-news





NEW YORK (AP) A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by lawyers for former President Donald Trump to delay the progress of a libel case brought by a woman who accused him of rape.

Manhattan Judge Lewis A. Kaplan briefly dismissed lawyers’ request in December to delay the trial while an appeals court decides whether the United States can be substituted as a defendant. It was not clear whether he would explain his reasoning in a later file.

The 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals is set to hear arguments in November on whether Trump can be replaced as a defendant in the lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll.

The US Department of Justice has claimed that Trump cannot be held personally responsible for the rude and disrespectful remarks he made about Carroll because he was president at the time.

Carroll says Trump raped her in the mid-1990s at an upscale Manhattan department store.

Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said in an email: We look forward to oral argument in the E Jeans case at Circuit II. … In the meantime, we are revising today’s order.

Lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department did not immediately return the messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press does not generally identify individuals alleging sexual assault, but Carroll has consented to be named in the media.

Former United States Attorney General William Barr began pushing to replace Trump as a defendant while Trump was still in office.

Barrs’ intervention last October was criticized during the election campaign by Trump’s Democratic opponent Joe Biden, who said it was inappropriate for the Justice Department to attempt to intervene in a private legal battle over Trump’s personal conduct.

In June, Biden’s Justice Department, which won the election, stuck to the position it had taken while Barr headed the department.

He said Trump was acting within his office by denying wrongdoing after White House reporters asked him about Carrolls’ claims.

Elected public officials can and often must respond to allegations of personal wrongdoing that raise doubts about their suitability for office, the justice ministry said.

Even reprehensible conduct … can fall within the realm of employment, the lawyers wrote, conceding that Trump used coarse and disrespectful language to question Carroll’s credibility.

Kaplan ruled last October that Trump could not use a law protecting federal employees from being sued individually for things they do in the course of their jobs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/judge-rejects-delay-to-defamation-suit-against-donald-trump/article_7497f603-24c9-5a71-bef6-f0a1056e7623.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos