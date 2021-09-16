Erdoan promises a stronger Turkey by the centenary of the republic

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday promised a stronger Turkey by the republic’s centenary.

Erdogan delivered a speech during a ceremony for the 6th edition of the Anadolu Media Awards which took place in the presidential precinct of the capital Ankara.

Referring to the importance of the media, he said: The free, responsible and national press is one of the most important supports in the efforts of our nations to achieve a bright future.

Particularly on the local Anatolian press, he remarked: Our press fulfills an invaluable duty in terms of informing our people in a timely and truthful manner and also in helping administrators to follow the peoples agenda of a healthy way.

Emphasizing that Turkey’s power in his region has already been recognized, Erdogan noted that they remain committed to achieving the goals set for the republic’s centenary in 2023.

Today we are on the eve of 2023, the biggest step on the road to building a great and strong Turkey. The last hope of those struggling to keep Turkey out of the restructuring of the world system is to revive the old Turkey in 2023. Inshallah, they will fail yet again, he added.

During the ceremony, the Communication of the Year Award was presented to the Director of Communication of the Presidency, Fahrettin Altun.

Serdar Karagoz also received the News Agency of the Year award on behalf of Anadolu Agency, of which he is the Managing Director.