Pakistan is expected to face a current account deficit of 12 to 17 billion dollars in 2021-2022 (former assistant to the Prime Minister)





The Pakistani economy will come under increasing pressure during the current budget period and is expected to face a current account deficit of $ 12 to 17 billion for 2021-2022, said a seasoned bureaucrat and former aide to the Prime Minister. Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a book launching ceremony at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi on Wednesday, Dr Waqar Masood Khan said Pakistan’s balance of payments crisis was likely to be severe, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Pakistan’s economy will be under increasing pressure during the current fiscal period due to the looming balance of payments crisis. The country is expected to face a current account deficit of $ 12 billion to $ 17 billion. for 2021-2022, “he said. said in the report.

Khan said the country should expect major changes in interest rates, exchange rates, taxation and energy policies as soon as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is relaunched.

“Where will the exchange rate go if it remains completely independent? What is the point of building up foreign exchange reserves if they don’t stabilize the exchange rate?” he said, noting that the rate is at an all time high of nearly Rs 170, although reserves have risen to $ 20 billion from $ 15 billion in May when the parity was around Rs 15. ” I do not understand. is it some kind of economy? ”

Khan recently stepped down as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Revenue and Finance.

He was Federal Secretary of Finance from 2013 to 2017.

He called the external sector Pakistan’s main problem and blamed the recurring economic crises on the 1991 decision of the government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to dismantle financial controls.

“Its disastrous impact is still ongoing,” he said, adding that the liberalization of the economy had turned him into a Shutur-e-be-mahaar or a camel without a harness.

“Private capital has taken over the world. You have to adopt policies favorable to private capital in order to attract it,” he said.

He criticized export-oriented sectors for their constant demand for incentives and privileges.

“All exporters are rent-seekers,” he said, adding that the country did not have an exportable surplus.

If Khan’s dire predictions hold true, it would be the loss of the economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who started his term in 2018 with an external account deficit of around $ 18 billion and spent the last three to try to reduce it.

