Politics
His incredible journey from Chaiwalla to Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be 71 on September 17, 2021. Here is a look at his journey from NCC cadet to Prime Minister of India.
It is said that your attitude is your altitude; it determines how high you fly. This simple but crucial statement was well understood by a little boy from Vadnagar, India.
Just three years after India’s independence from the British Raj, in September 1950, Narendra, the son of Darmodradas Modi and Hiraba Modi, was born into a family that had to struggle to make ends meet.
Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat, the place that was once visited by famous Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang and also a place known for its wealth in terms of spirituality and learning was the hometown of Narendra.
It was in their little one-storey house that Narendra, the third of the Modis’ six children, began to dream of a life where he could wipe away the tears of suffering people and make a big difference in their lives.
Little Narendra went to school and also helped his father sell tea at their tea stand at the local Vadnagar train station.
Modi was an ardent lover and debater, used to spending hours in his school library. He had friends from different communities and thus celebrated Hindu and Muslim holidays with the same zeal.
Modi was only eight years old when he was introduced to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and met Lakshmanrao Inamdar, the man known to be his political guru and mentor.
True to their family tradition, his parents engaged him to Jashodaben Chimanlal when he was only thirteen. But Narendra, who was known to be balswayamsevak or junior cadet in the RSS, had already given his heart to politics.
Therefore, even after getting married to Jashodaben before the age of eighteen, Narendra was unable to continue her married life and left home to pursue her dreams. It was a remarkable journey for Narendra Modi.
Narendra was only 9 years old when a massive flooding of the Tapi River wreaked havoc. This little boy took a step forward and set up a food stand with his friends. Profits were all donated to relief work.
His attempt to serve his mother India at this tender age was indeed remarkable, which silently laid the groundwork for the formation of a worthy Prime Minister of the nation.
He spared no effort in asking himself to serve his nation one day. He also dreamed of joining the Indian army but strong opposition from his family never allowed him to achieve his dream.
Modi was a big dreamer. He has always been guided by his principle of Anyodaya or serve the furthest. Modi got his big chance when Keshubai Patel stepped down as Chief Minister of Gujarat following the January 2001 earthquake in Kutch that killed thousands.
Modi was then selected to replace Patels, becoming the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarats. And since then, it has ensured steady growth in GDP.
In fact, Gujarat has shown overall growth encompassing agriculture, manufacturing and services under this development man. But in February 2002 riots broke out after 59 passengers, mostly Hindu pilgrims, died in a train fire in Godhra in Gujarat.
At least 1,000 people have been killed. Chief Minister Modi has been accused by critics of not doing enough to stem the riots and even quietly encourage them, claims he strongly denied and which have never been proven.
In 2013, Modi was chosen to lead the BJP campaign in the general election scheduled for 2014, making him the party’s candidate for prime minister. But at first it was questioned whether Modi could match the charm of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, considered a moderate even by his rivals, in attracting allies.
But the BJP put all its eggs in Modi’s basket, a gamble that paid off with Modi attracting more allies ahead of the poll, including those who left the NDA blaming him for the 2002 riots. But Modi is perceived by his supporters as a strong leader who will not play the appeasement policy of any section.
The Financial Times, the world’s largest financial newspaper, hailed a decade of development in Gujarat under the leadership of Modi and in fact, the world’s most prestigious TIME magazine featured it on its cover page. The US Congress called him the king of governance.
Times Magazine mentioned, Modi stands for Business. Born in a backward community of Modh Ghanchi (oil crusher) in the historic town of Vadnagar, Mehsana district, Modi’s rise is phenomenal.
However, his status as a member of the backward community itself has also been challenged.
More recently, Modi was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021 by TIME magazine.
The profile written by CNN reporter Fareed Zakaria indicates that India, during its years as an independent nation, has had three key leaders, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi, he said, has “dominated” the country’s politics like no one since them.
There is no doubt that Modi has evolved over the years as a true leader of, for and by the people. His attitude has allowed him to reach new heights.
Posted on: Thursday September 16, 2021 12:11 IST
