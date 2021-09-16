Biden and Trump make TIME’s most influential people of the year list





by: Addy Bink, KTVX, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 / 5:27 PM CDT / Updated: Sep 15, 2021 / 5:27 PM CDT

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump (Photo credit: Getty)

(KTVX) President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are among the politicians, athletes, celebrities and more on TIME’s 18th annual list of the 100 most influential people of the year.

The magazine selected those who “work to build a better future”.

“They are disruptors, repairers, doers, iconoclasts, problem solvers who, during a year of crisis, have thrown themselves into the fray,” said Edward Felsenthal, editor and CEO of TIME. .

This year’s list of influencers includes 10 climate leaders and 54 women. The youngest of them is Sunisa Lee, 18, an American gymnast, while the oldest is Biden, 78.

Here are some of the names that made the list:

Icons Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of SussexNaomi Osaka, Japanese tennis playerDolly Parton, country music star Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels playerBritney Spears, pop star This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, at left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaking about expecting their second child during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” airs March 7 as an exclusive two-hour prime-time special on the CBS Television Network. (Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions via AP) Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during a match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the third round of the US Open tennis championships on Friday, September 3, 2021, in New York City . (AP Photo / John Minchillo) American singer Dolly Parton performs onstage at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images) Los Angeles Angels designate forward Shohei Ohtani (17) heads for first base after being thrown in a baseball game against the Houston Astros on Sunday, September 12. 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo / Michael WykeFILE – Britney Spears arrives at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, File) Pioneers Billie Eilish, pop star Ben Crump, advocate for George Floyd and others Sunisa Lee, American gymnast Billie Eilish presents a performance of Foo Fighters at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP) FILE – In this File photo from May 25, 2021, Ben Crump, center, the civil rights lawyer representing the family of George Floyd, speaks to reporters after meeting with Senator Cory Booker, DN.J., about Police reform legislation, at Prospects look increasingly risky for a bipartisan Senate deal on overhaul of policing practices (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, File) TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 29: Sunisa Lee from Team United States reacts t after competing on uneven bars during the Women’s All-Around Final on Day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Center on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images) Titans Simone Biles, American gymnast Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shonda Rhimes, well-known American television producer and writer for “Grey’s Anatomy” Allyson Felix, American athletics star Tim Cook, CEO Apple TOKYO, JAPAN – AUG 03: Simone Biles of Team USA poses with the bronze medal after the women’s balance beam final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Center on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images) FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Green Packers Bay in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Super Bowl game features the most accomplished quarterback to ever play the game that still thrives at 43 at Brady against the young gun who rewrites the record books at 25. File photo from February 24, 2019 shows Shonda Rhimes at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Rhimes is aggressively jumping into the booming world of podcasting. Rhimes company, Shondaland, said Wednesday that it will be executive producer of the podcasts to be distributed by iHeartMedia. The Rhimes company said it has signed a three-year podcast agreement with iHeartMedia and launched Shondaland Audio. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP, File) Allyson Felix reacts to her second place finish in the women’s 400 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo / Ashley Landis) Tim Cook arrives at the “Ted Lasso” season two premiere on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Pacific Design Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP) Artists Kate Winslet, British actress Scarlett Johansson, American actress Daniel Kaluuya, British actor Lil Nas X, pop star Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” star Kane Brown, country star Jason Sudeikis, actor American Actress Kate Winslet attends a special screening of “Wonder Wheel,” hosted by Amazon Studios, at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP) This image released by Disney / Marvel Studios shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from “Black Widow”. (Marvel Studios / Disney via AP) Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles . (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, Pool) Comedian Bowen Yang attends the 2019 American Museum of Natural History Gala on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP) Kane Brown arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP) Jason Sudeikis arrives at the “Ted Lasso” season two premiere on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Pacific Design Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP) Executives Kamala Harris, Vice President Biden, President Trump, Former President Tucker Carlson, Fox News Presenter Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionLiz Cheney, Representative (R-Wyo.) Vice -U.S. President Kamala Harris addresses troops as she visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore, Monday, August 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein / Pool Photo via AP) President Joe Biden speaks in the Dining Room State of the White House, Thursday, September 9. 2021, in Washington. Biden announces sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting up to 100 million Americans in a total effort to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the burgeoning delta variant. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik) FILE – President Donald Trump visits Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 12, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo / Gerald Herbert, File) FILE – In this March 2, 2017 file photo, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host Tucker Carlson poses for photos at a Fox News Channel studio in New York City. A partnership between the US Census Bureau and an Islamic civil rights group, which was criticized by Carlson on his show, ended days after its announcement. A spokesperson for the US Department of Commerce, the agency that oversees the Census Bureau, confirmed on Tuesday that the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is no longer an official partner in efforts to promote Muslim participation. Americans at the 2020 Census. (AP Photo / Richard Drew, File) In this Tuesday, December 8, 2020 file photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks at an event in Wilmington, Del., to announce the President-elect Joe Biden’s health care team. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh) In this April 20, 2021 photo, Republican House Conference Speaker Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Speaks to reporters following a GOP meeting at the Capitol in Washington. Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Set a vote Wednesday to remove Cheney from his Republican No.3 leadership post after Cheney repeatedly challenged former President Donald Trump over his fraud allegations widespread electoral campaign and its role in encouraging supporters Jan 6 Attack on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite) Innovators Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceXAdrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith for “Red Table Talk” Mary Barra, CEO of General MotorsBarney Graham, Deputy Director of the Vaccine Research Center and Chief from the Viral Pathogenesis Lab FILE – In this December 1, 2020 file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Media Award in Berlin. (Hannibal Hanschke / Pool Photo via AP, File) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 10: Producer / actress Jada Pinkett Smith and actress Willow Smith attend Haute Living Celebrates Jada Pinkett Smith event with Armand de Brignac at Catch LA on July 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rochelle Brodin / Getty Images for Haute Living) FILE – On July 16, 2019, file photo Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, speaks as they open their contract talks with United Auto Workers at Detroit. Most women at the head of America’s biggest companies saw their wages increase last year, 2020, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. (AP Photo / Paul Sancya, File) National Institutes of Health Vaccine Research Center Deputy Director Dr. Barney Graham chats with President Donald Trump during a tour of the National Institutes of Health Viral Pathogenesis Lab , Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci)

On Monday, ABC and TIME Studios will air a special TV event, “TIME100,” sharing the list of the world’s most influential people. It will be released after the premiere of “Dancing with the Stars”.

You can view the full list here.

