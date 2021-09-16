Judge orders Jokowi until Anies Baswedan breaks law and causes air pollution

Merdeka.com – District court judges Jakarta The center ruled that the Republic of Indonesia, represented by President Joko Widodo and DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, had committed acts against the law which resulted in environmental damage and pollution, namely pollution of the air.

“To try, partially grant the plaintiffs’ request. To declare that defendant I, defendant II, defendant III, defendant IV and defendant V have committed acts contrary to the law,” said the president panel of judges, Saifuddin Zuhri, at Jakarta Central District Court, Thursday 16/16. 9).

The five accused are the accused I President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the accused II Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar, the accused III Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian, the accused IV Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and the accused V Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan.

The defendants were found to have violated Law No. 32 of 2009 concerning the protection and management of the environment and the provisions of all relevant laws and regulations.

“Punished the accused I (President Joko Widodo) to establish a national standard of ambient air quality sufficient to protect human health, the environment and ecosystems, including the health of sensitive populations based on the scientific and technological developments, ”said Judge Saifuddin.

Ambient air quality standards are the levels of substances, energy and / or other components present in the free air.

“The punished defendant II (Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya) will supervise the governor of DKI, the governor of Banten and the governor of West Java, in carrying out an inventory of cross-border emissions of the provinces of DKI Jakarta, Banten and West Java, ”said Judge Saifbudin.

In addition, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian will oversee and guide the performance of Accused V (Governor of DKI Jakarta) in controlling air pollution.

“Defendant punished IV (Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin) for calculating the reduction of health impacts due to air pollution in DKI Jakarta province to be carried out as a basis for taking into account the accused V (Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan) in formulating strategies and controlling air pollution, ”said the judge. Saifuddin too.

Meanwhile, DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan was ordered to do 4 things, namely:

A. Supervise everyone on the regulatory provisions for combating air pollution and / or the provisions of environmental documents, namely:

1. Perform periodic emissions tests on older vehicles in the depot.

2. Report on the evaluation of the arrangement of exhaust emission thresholds in older motor vehicles.

3. Prepare a recap of the sources of real estate pollutants whose business activities emit emissions and have an environmental and elimination permit from the Governor of DKI Jakarta.

4. Oversee compliance with specified fuel standards and / or specifications.

5. Monitor compliance with the ban on burning garbage in open spaces that cause air pollution.

B. Impose sanctions on anyone who breaks the law in the area of ​​air pollution and / or the provisions of environmental documents, including for:

1. Drivers of motor vehicles whose quality of emissions is not standardized by the old depots.

2. Business and / or activity that does not meet emission standards for real estate sources for its business and / or activity.

C. Disseminate the monitoring assessment and the imposition of sanctions related to air pollution control to the public.

D. Establish regional ambient air quality standards for DKI Jakarta Province that are sufficient to protect human health, the environment and ecosystems, including the health of the population, based on the development of the science and technology.

“Punished the accused V to carry out an inventory of the air quality of the potential sources of atmospheric pollution, of the meteorological and geographical conditions as well as of the land use by considering the distribution of the sources of pollution emission involving the population, ”said Judge Saifuddin.

In addition, the Governor of DKI Jakarta is also requested to annually determine the state of regional ambient air quality and announce it to the public as well as formulate and implement a strategic action plan. fight against atmospheric pollution, taking into account the distribution of the sources of pollution emissions in a targeted and targeted manner and involving public bodies.

“Dismissed the plaintiff’s trial for some and others. Punished the defendants to pay the case in the amount of 4,255 million rupees,” Judge Saifuddin said.

The decision was taken by a panel of judges made up of Saifudin Zuhri, Duta Baskara and Tuty Haryati.

The lawsuit was filed by 30 residents, namely Melanie Soebono, Elisa Sutanudjaja, Tubagus Soleh Ahmadi, Nur Hidayati, Adhito Harinugroho, Asfinawati, and 24 others represented by legal counsel Arif Maulana on July 4, 2019.

In their application, the plaintiffs requested that it be proved that the defendants violated human rights, because they were negligent in the exercise of the right to a healthy and good environment. As reported by Antara. [rhm]