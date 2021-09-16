Inflation, PTI administration fees in cantonment surveys: Sarwar





LAHOR:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said he had already warned the PTI leadership of the impending defeat in the Punjab three weeks ago, given existing administrative problems and rising prices.

Speaking to a group of reporters at Governor House Punjab on Wednesday, Sarwar stressed that if the ruling party is to form a government in the next general election, it will need to tackle a myriad of issues plaguing the province in all levels.

Attributing the failure of the ruling PTI in recent cantonment council polls to issues such as inflation, rising prices and administrative mismanagement, the governor acknowledged that there was a lack of leadership on the land to run these elections.

He said that Aleem Khan’s absence also made a dent in the party. He stressed that the party must abandon its hackneyed narrative of calling for the opposition to plunder the country, adding that people are “fed up and fed up”.

“After three years, blaming the previous government for all governance failures actually infuriated people. The party has made progress in improving the situation of rural people. For some strange reason these things are rarely talked about, and the only story this party tries to sell is that previous governments were thieves. “

Regarding the situation in Punjab, he said that MPs and MPs have come to tell me that when they go to government officials to do something, they are told it is not possible. But the same is done, when they are paid ten thousand rupees in bribes. He said PTI needs to tidy up his house and focus on service delivery.

Regarding local governments, he said that so far we have no clarity in this regard. He said the original system proposed by the government was impractical. He said 25,000 administrative units as proposed were impractical. We did not have the funds to manage such a large facility.

He said that the proposal was tehsil was also not feasible as the whole system worked at the district level and this system would have brought together four Tehsils under one DC. He said the best system of local government ever in Pakistan was under Pervez Musharaf.

To a question from this scribe, he said there was no reason to lash out against the PCE. “The president of the ECP is a very honest person and an honest servant of the state,” he said. It is relevant to mention that there were rumors circulating that Chaudary Sarwar was not in the good books of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Apparently, the Prime Minister, during his visit to Lahore, did not even meet the governor. It was said that at a meeting hosted by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sarwar expressed his whole heart on the issues facing the party and even criticized some decisions taken. by senior management.

The criticism was not well received by the Prime Minister. It was further revealed that Sarwar was even mentally prepared for such an unfavorable decision by the Prime Minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2320460/inflation-administrative-issues-cost-pti-in-cantonment-polls-sarwar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos