From lighting 71,000 diyas to distributing 14 ration bags, how the Prime Minister’s special day will be celebrated





The 20 day mega campaign titled “Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan” will start tomorrow (September 17th) and end on October 7th.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AFP

This year Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 71st birthday on September 17th. To mark the special occasion, 71,000 diyas (earthen lamps) will be illuminated at Varanasis Bharat Mata Kashi Temple. In addition to lighting the lamps, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to distribute 14 crore ration bags with “Thank You Modiji” printed on them. In addition, 5 crore postcards with PM Modis photo will be mailed from post offices across the country. This time, the BJP plans to make Modis’ birthday a big one by including various activities such as blood donation campaigns, river clean-up campaigns, distribution of ration cards and much more. The 20-day mega the campaign titled “Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan” will start tomorrow (September 17th) and end on October 7th. Meanwhile, programs will be run at over 27,000 stalls across Uttar Pradesh itself as part of the campaign. Modi, who is known for his abilities of free expression in public, has always inspired the younger generation with his powerful and upbeat speeches. His speech easily connects with the common masses who motivate them to achieve their goals. So on her birthday, take a look at some of her motivational and inspirational quotes: – Mathematical thinking not only means that children solve math questions, but it is also a way of thinking. – I would ask parents not to make their child’s achievements a matter of social prestige. Each child is endowed with unique talents. – Hard work never brings fatigue. It brings satisfaction. – You should never be afraid of nature because when you think that you are in conflict with nature, it is when the problem begins. – Mahatma Gandhi never compromised on cleanliness. He gave us freedom. We should give it a clean India. – A poor man’s son stands before you today. It’s the strength of a democracy. – If 125 crores of people work together; India will advance by 125 crore. – Whatever profession you are in, if you have to bring efficiency in your profession then physical and mental form is important, whoever is in good shape touches the sky. If the body is in good shape, the mind is affected. – It was never about a person, It was always about a nation – Youth of India Not just new age voters, But the power of the new age!

