Indonesian court finds president negligent over pollution

JAKARTA An Indonesian court ruled on Thursday that President Joko Widodo and six other senior officials had neglected citizens’ right to clean air and ordered them to improve poor air quality in the capital.

A three-judge panel from the Jakarta Central District Court won a Healthy Living Victory, siding with 32 residents who filed a lawsuit two years ago against Widodo and environment ministers, of health and the interior, as well as the provincial governors. from Jakarta, Banten and West Java.

The verdict was originally scheduled for May 20, but had been postponed several times. The judges voted 3-0 in favor of the plaintiffs as part of the Coalition for the Clean Air Initiative.

Presiding Judge Saifuddin Zuhri ordered the seven officials to tighten national air quality standards so that they are sufficient to protect human health, the environment and ecosystems, including the health of sensitive populations, on the basis of science and technology.

They have been negligent in realizing citizens’ rights to a good and healthy environment, said panel member Duta Baskara. The judges dismissed part of the lawsuit alleging Widodo had violated human rights.

The plaintiffs, which included activists, public figures, motorists and victims of pollution illnesses, did not ask for financial compensation and instead demanded stricter monitoring and penalties for violators.

We hope that the defendants accept their defeat wisely and choose to focus on efforts to improve air quality conditions rather than doing unnecessary things, such as legal efforts to fight on appeal, ” he said. said Ayu Eza Tiara, one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers. .

It is not known if the government will appeal. Lawyers for the defendants declined to comment and there was no immediate response from the presidential office.

Jakarta has 10 million inhabitants and three times more including those who live in its large metropolitan area. Severe air pollution in Jakarta comes mainly from emissions from vehicles, factories and coal-fired power plants located in neighboring Banten and West Java provinces, according to the Center on Energy and Clean Air in its 2020 report. identified 136 industrial facilities, including power plants, as contributing to pollution.

The Climate Action Tracker, an independent scientific analysis organization, said in its report in April that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in reduced air pollution in many countries. However, due to the number of coal-fired power plants near major urban centers, the effect is not seen in Indonesia, where southern Tangerang, in the metropolitan region of Jakartas, was the 25th most polluted city in the world. world.

Prone to flooding and rapid shipwreck due to uncontrolled extraction of groundwater, Jakarta is the archetypal Asian megalopolis. It creaks under the weight of its dysfunctions, causing massive pollution of rivers and contaminating the water tables that supply the city. Congestion is estimated to cost the economy $ 6.5 billion annually.

Yuyun Ismawati, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement Thursday that if the Widodos administration ignored the courts’ ruling, healthcare costs would continue to rise.

Jakarta administration data released last year revealed more than 5.5 million cases of air pollution-related illnesses in the city. The data also indicates that the estimated burden of medical care costs of noncommunicable disease cases from air pollution in 2020 could reach 60.8 trillion rupees ($ 4.2 billion).

In an amicus curiae brief submitted in support of the trial, the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Human Rights and the Environment, David R. Boyd, said that protecting people from the harmful effects of air pollution is a constitutional and legislative obligation of the Indonesian government, and not an option.

Boyd said air pollution is a major problem in Indonesia, causing hundreds of thousands of premature deaths each year. He said PM 2.5 fine particle levels below 2.5 millionths of a meter in Jakarta were well above national and regional standards as well as limits recommended by the World Health Organization.

Yet air pollution is a problem that lends itself to well-known solutions, Boyd said.

Thursday’s verdict tarnished Widodos’ credibility in improving infrastructure and the environment in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, which was his signing policy that helped him win a second term in 2019.

Widodo announced shortly after his re-election that the capital would be moved outside of Java, where 57% of the country’s 270 million inhabitants are concentrated. The capital’s new site will be located in the sparsely populated province of East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, known for its rainforests and orangutans.