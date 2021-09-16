Two dead, dozens of homes razed to the ground after 6.0 magnitude earthquake





FILE: The epicenter of the earthquake was about 200 km (120 miles) southeast of Chengdu (AFP via Getty Images)

At least two people have been killed and dozens injured after an earthquake struck southwest China’s Sichuan Province early Thursday, according to state media.

The magnitude of the quake was recorded at 6.0, the report adds. The tremors were reported at 4:33 a.m. Thursday morning in Luxian County at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 200 km (120 miles) southeast of Chengdu, the provincial capital.

Preliminary reports showed 60 people were injured, 3 of whom were seriously injured and at least 35 houses collapsed in the affected area, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

A Level 1 emergency response was launched by authorities in Luzhou City, while authorities at the Sichuan earthquake relief headquarters launched the second highest emergency response. China has a four-tier emergency response system.

Nearly 3,000 people were mobilized for the rescue efforts and shelter tents were set up for evacuees from a village in Fuji Township County.

Base stations and telecommunications cables in the region were also damaged due to the tremors, Xinhua reported.

The railway authorities closed the Luzhou high-speed railway station in response to the earthquake.

All coal mines in the region have also been asked to stop their underground operations and evacuate miners in shafts, the report adds.

The earthquake occurred in the Huaying Mountain Fracture Zone, Sichuan Seismic Administration deputy chief Zhang Zhiwei said.

A more severe earthquake is not expected to occur in the affected area, but experts have asked people to be careful of aftershocks.

An earthquake-prone area, western China is the scene of frequent tremors.

Sichuan experienced another 6.0 magnitude earthquake in June 2019, which left 12 people dead and 134 injured. And in 2008, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in the province left 87,000 dead or untraceable.

Read more

The story continues

How a 1906 San Francisco earthquake sparked the invention of modern Chinatown

FORMER EXPLICATOR: Why are earthquakes so devastating in Haiti?

Earthquake in southwest China causes houses to collapse, kills at least 2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/china-earthquake-two-dead-dozens-052205775.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos