Vaccine compulsory for United Nations General Assembly, Moscow is angry





(New York) All leaders and diplomats attending the United Nations General Assembly, September 21-27 in New York, will be required to show proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus, per city rules, a pledge which angered Moscow. In a letter dated September 9, the New York Democratic City Council informed General Assembly President Abdullah Shahid that all delegates wishing to enter the UN compound would likely be required to have proof of vaccination. City Health Commissioner Dave Chukchi notes that the General Assembly Amphitheater is a “convention center” subject to the same rules as most indoor venues in New York City. More than a hundred heads of state and government including the American Joe Biden, the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Briton Boris Johnson, but not the Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, who will not make the trip, have announced their willingness to participate in person in the United States. United Nations General Assembly. Usually dozens or even hundreds of people accompany leaders on their travels, but due to this year’s pandemic, each delegation had a maximum of 7 people allowed to enter UN Headquarters, of which only 4 could access to the track of the General Assembly. Media accreditation was not allowed. Last year, the annual assembly session was held mostly without any leaders coming to New York. Those who did not attend this year will deliver their speech in a pre-recorded video message. The UN headquarters is also expected to host several bilateral meetings, although the United States encouraged participants to keep them away from the UN headquarters. The letter from the City of New York also recalls that the mask is compulsory on public transport in New York State and that the city “strongly” encourages its wearing in all interior spaces. According to the letter, delegates will also be required to “present proof of vaccination before being allowed to eat, drink or exercise on UN grounds and to participate in all recreational, catering and leisure activities.” Fitness in New York. This engagement provoked an angry reaction from Moscow. In a letter dated Wednesday to the President of the General Assembly, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said he was “surprised and deeply disappointed” that Abdullah Shaheed had supported such a measure, that ‘he considers “clearly discriminatory”. He adds in this letter obtained by AFP that “preventing delegates from independent countries from accessing the General Assembly Hall or other areas of the United Nations headquarters is a flagrant violation of the Charter of Nations. United “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaughantoday.ca/compulsory-vaccine-for-the-united-nations-general-assembly-moscow-is-angry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos