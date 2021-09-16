We are developing the capital of the country according to the aspirations of the new India: PM Modi

He inaugurated two new Defense Ministry complexes built at a cost of 775 crore



In this 75th year of independence, we are taking an important step towards the development of the country’s capital according to the needs and aspirations of the new India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after inaugurating two new office complexes of defense of the Ministry of Defense. (MoD) built as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project at a cost of 775 crore.

These modern offices, now being built at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue, would go a long way in effectively carrying out all work related to the security of the nation. This is a big step towards creating a modern defense enclave in the capital, Modi said during an official ceremony at the new complex on Africa Avenue. This new Defense office complex will further strengthen our efforts to make the work of our forces more practical and efficient, he said.

More than 7,000 officers and staff from 27 different organizations, offices attached to the Ministry of Defense, service headquarters and other subordinate offices currently in huts and old buildings around the south and north blocks will move soon in the new complexes.

When we talk about the capital, it is not just a city, and the capital of any country is a symbol of the thought, determination, strength and culture of that country, said Mr. Modi. India is the mother of democracy. Therefore, the capital of India should be such, the people and the public at the center.

Completed in record time

Construction of the complexes was expected to be completed in 24 months but was completed in a record time of just 12 months, also when there were labor and other issues due to COVID-19. Hundreds of workers got jobs on this project during the coronavirus period, he said.

Regarding the Central Vista project, the Prime Minister said today that when we focus on the ease of living and doing business, modern infrastructure plays an equally important role in this regard. This is the spirit at the heart of the work that is being done today on Central Vista.

When the policy and the intention are clear, the will strong and the efforts sincere, then nothing is impossible, everything is possible. Construction of the country’s new parliament building will also be completed on schedule, Modi said.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said the next Republic Day parade on January 26 will take place in the new Central Vista and that work on it will take place would be completed in the coming months.

Some of the barracks are over 75 years old and others were stables at the time. Referring to this, Mr. Modi questioned: Today, as we try to modernize India’s military might in all aspects, by equipping it with modern weapons, acquiring the needs of the army is picking up speed, so the work related to the defense of the country has to be done in a decades old way, how is that possible?

The existing barracks are spread over an area of ​​50 acres compared to 13 acres for the new complexes. The vacated area will be ceded for the redevelopment project. Defense officials said the decision on the new complexes was taken around March last year and construction began in July / August.

Environmentally friendly buildings

Stating that the new buildings are environmentally friendly with all amenities, Mr. Modi added that technology now plays a big role in the speed of construction. There is also multi-level parking for over 1,500 cars at both locations.

The two complexes have a combined area of ​​9.5 lakh square feet. against 9.22 lakh sq.ft. of the various barracks and buildings to be vacated. Of this, 4.52 lakh sq.ft. is located at Kasturba Gandhi Marg while the remaining 5.08 lakh square feet. is at Africa Avenue. This is the largest Department of Defense office space outside of South Block.

As part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, it is also planned that the heritage buildings in the South Building and the North Building will be converted into museums.