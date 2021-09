Boris Johnson appoints junior ministers after ax wielding top team

Boris Johnson is making further changes to his cabinet this morning, as he shakes his junior ranks after reshuffling several of the top positions yesterday. Early Thursday, he appointed Penny Mordaunt, who was previously Treasurer General of the Cabinet Office, as Minister of State at the Department of International Trade. She used Twitter to break the news and wrote down several of her successes in the role, including progress made in the infected blood scandal in the 1970s and 1980s. Michael Ellis has returned to his old job. He was Solicitor General, a deputy lawyer to the Attorney General, since July 2019. Greg Hands, the former Minister of Commerce, has been appointed Minister of Energy in the Department of Business. The MP replaces Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who has been appointed Secretary of International Trade. John Whittingdale, a former secretary of culture, has been removed from his post as media minister. He wrote on Twitter: I am sorry to quit my post as Minister of Media and Data and say goodbye to a large team of ministers and officials. It has been a privilege to play a role in shaping the future of UK public service broadcasting and reforming our data laws using our new freedom Brexit. Further changes are expected to be announced throughout the day. It comes after the Prime Minister carried out a brutal elimination of his best team yesterday afternoon, sacking Dominic Raab from his post as foreign minister. He was replaced by Liz Truss and became Lord Chancellor and Minister of Justice, as well as the title of Deputy Prime Minister. Mr. Raab had been criticized in recent weeks for his handling of the Afghan crisis, during which he was on vacation in Crete as Kabul fell to the Taliban. Other layoffs included Gavin Williamson as Education Secretary, Robert Jenrick as Minister of Local Government and Housing and Robert Buckland of the Department of Justice. Promotions were given to figures such as Michael Gove and Nadhim Zahawi, who have a reputation for pushing through reforms and executing complex government programs like free schools and the rollout of vaccines. Among the new additional recruits are Steve Barclay, Nadine Dorries and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, respectively Minister of the Cabinet Office, Secretary of Culture and Secretary of Commerce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/cabinet-reshuffle-2021-boris-johnson-appoints-junior-ministers-after-wielding-axe-on-top-team-1202051 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos