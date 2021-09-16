The president was negligent in the face of pollution





YAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Una corte indonesia declar el jueves que el presidente, Joko Widodo, y otros seis altos funcionarios han sido negligentes en su defensa del derecho de los ciudadanos a un aire limpio, y les orden mejorar la calidad del aire en la capital city. The Jakarta Central District Court voted 3-0 in favor of the group of 32 residents who sued Widodo and his three interior, health and environment ministers, as well as the governors of Jakarta, Banten and East Java in July 2019 for claiming a healthy environment in the city. The seven officials must take serious action to guarantee the right to health of the people of Jakarta, said Judge Saifuddin Zuhri, who is presiding over the tribunal. They must strengthen air quality standards and protect human health, the environment and ecosystems according to science and technology, he noted. The plaintiffs, including activists, acquaintances, motorcycle taxi drivers and people with pollution-related illnesses, had not asked for financial compensation, but instead demanded stricter monitoring and penalties in the event. pollution. Jakarta has 10 million inhabitants and around 30 million people live in its metropolitan area. The city, prone to flooding and rapid shipwreck due to uncontrolled extraction of groundwater, is the epitome of an Asian megalopolis. The level of dysfunction has visible effects, such as severe contamination of the rivers and aquifers that the city drinks from. Traffic congestion is estimated to cost the national economy $ 6.5 billion annually.

