Yuva Halla Bol to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as Jumla Diwas





A national youth movement has decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 under the name Jumla Diwas. The Prime Minister turns 71 this Friday. According to a report by Thread, a national youth movement named Yuva Halla Bol has announced that it will use Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ birthday to highlight how the Modi government has let down the country’s youth. The group decided to celebrate Jumla Diwas with activities such as banging utensils and applauding a method invented by PM Modi to keep citizens optimistic during the first lockdown last year. Rishav Ranjan, national secretary general and chief spokesperson for Yuva Halla Bol, told The Wire: “We have been leading an unemployment movement since 2018 and are also working on unemployment issues through social media campaigns . Last year, during the lockdown on Prime Minister Modis birthday, we launched a thaali bajao campaign for the recruitment of pending jobs in national / central public commissions. We received videos of people celebrating this campaign in major states. “ Ranjan told the news portal that groups such as Bankers’ Groups, PSUs, the Coolies Union and the Ordinance Factory, which have faced difficulties due to privatization, will also participate. This is not the first time that such an event has been organized on PM Modi’s birthday. Last year, young activists called Prime Minister Modis’ birthday National Unemployment Day. A large-scale social media campaign with hashtags like # 17Sept17Hrs17Minutes, # and #NationalUnemploymentDay was all the rage on social media. Meanwhile, the Youth Congress decided to observe National Unemployment Day to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. “The rising unemployment rate marks the increase in stress for millions of young people. Join us on September 17. The IYC will celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday as National Unemployment Day,” Congress said. youth. Let us know!

What kind of content would you like to see from us this year? – HubSpot (@HubSpot) On the other hand, according to reports, the BJP of Uttar Pradesh will launch a 20-day “Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan”, starting from Friday, to mark the 20 years of politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party will organize health and blood donation camps, cleanliness and vaccination campaigns, as well as environmental protection campaigns across the state from September 17 to October 7. Meanwhile, BJP workers across the country will lead a special campaign on September 17 to help as many people as possible get vaccinated against COVID-19, with the goal of breaking all previous vaccination records. Announcing the campaign, BJP chairman JP Nadda said party workers at booth level across the country would help people get vaccinated the same day. Speaking about the party’s health volunteers campaign, Nadda said the BJP pledged to train 4 lakh volunteers in 2 lakh villages to support the health system. So far, the party has trained 6.88 lakh volunteers in 43 days and hopes to reach 8 lakh very soon, he said. (With contributions from the Agencies) Posted on: Thursday September 16, 2021 2:35 PM IST

