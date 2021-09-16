When Pak PM Imran Khan almost got married to Rekha





Mumbai: Two of the biggest industries, sports and film, often go hand in hand. Their collaboration resulted in some of the biggest controversies, a few power couples, and a ton of stories that were left hanging around. One story was that of a former Pakistani cricketer, currently Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran was not only considered to be one of the greatest all-rounders to ever play cricket, he was the ladies’ man of his day. Not only did he have the ability to win matches with his brilliance, but he also won hearts with the greatest of his charm. He is known to have a lot of beautiful women including Bollywood divas around him during his playing days.

The World Cup winning captain was linked to a few big names in the Hindi film industry, from veteran actress Rekha to Shabana Azmi, as Bollywood women found him quite fascinating.

It was reported at the time that he and Rekha’s relationship was not just an affair and that the cricketer had traveled to Mumbai to spend some quality time with his then sweetheart, for a period of time. whole month.

The couple turned out to be meant for each other and madly in love. They have been seen together at several locations in Mumbai, including on the beach, having a gala with each other. A few reports also claimed that the former Pakistani captain almost married the Bollywood diva of yesteryear.

According to reports, the bond had most likely grown stronger, as a comeback post in The Star reported that the veteran actress mother also approved of their relationship and even consulted with an astrologer regarding the future of their relationship.

Either way, things didn’t go as well as expected and the couple broke up. It was also quoted in the report that the prime minister said he enjoyed the company of actresses but would never end up marrying one.

Not only Rekha, Imran Khan was also linked with Zeenat Aman.

