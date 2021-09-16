Komnas HAM: Jokowi’s post opens with criticism police don’t understand





Merdeka.com – Member of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) RI Beka Ulung Hapsara suspected that President Joko Widodo’s message (Jokowi) is openly linked to the criticism not to the substance. So there is still a lot police act responsively in response to people who are channeling aspirations. “Maybe yes, the president’s message that the president is open to criticism and healthy criticism for democracy is not understood by many officers on the ground,” said Beka Ulung Hapsara, quoted from Antara, Thursday (16/9). As a result, he said, people who voiced their complaints and aspirations in government were dealt with reactively by the security forces. In addition, Beka felt that so far many police officers do not understand the constitutional rights of citizens which are clearly regulated by law. “So there are still many police officers who do not understand the right to freedom of opinion and expression,” said the coordinator of the sub-committee for the promotion of human rights / commissioner for the education and counseling of Komnas HAM. © 2021 Merdeka.com/antara Apart from those two things, Beka mentioned that the problem of managing the president’s security on the ground shouldn’t necessarily limit the audience. In addition, it deprives citizens of their freedom of expression. As long as there are no significant threats to security, the spread of hoaxes, slanders that lead to ethnicity, religion, race and intergroup (SARA), the security forces do not no need to act reactively. It should be done or applied in a holistic manner and not focus when the president’s entourage is only on a working visit to one place. Then, no less important are the messages of democracy and the promotion of human rights in the country, which must be relayed, in particular to the security forces who are in direct contact with the public. “I think the knowledge of this device is not only about the articles of law, but also how to place them in the context of democracy and human rights,” he said. Previously, National Police Chief Gen. Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo issued a telegram letter as a guide on how to act in the region to remain humanistic and unresponsive, following several actions from the public and students expressing their aspirations during the visit of President Joko Widodo. The direction of the Chief of the National Police is that each working visit must be carried out with humanity and without too much reactivity. The head of the public relations division of the national police, Inspector General of Police Argo Yuwono, explained that the telegram was addressed to the regional police chief throughout Indonesia to pay attention to the directives given by the chief. of the police. [rnd]

