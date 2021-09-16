HistoryTV18 to tell the story of Narendra Modi Stadium

Mumbai: HistoryTV18’s latest documentary “Modern Marvel: Worlds Largest Cricket Stadium” shown on September 17th at 9pm, is the incredible story of the construction of the world’s largest cricket arena on historic Motera Ground in Gujarats Ahmedabad.

The brand new Narendra Modi stadium, inaugurated by the Indian president earlier this year, can accommodate up to 132,000 spectators. This makes it the largest cricket stadium in the world in terms of capacity, overtaking the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia. It was rebuilt at a cost of Rs 800 crore in just 38 months.

Today, HistoryTV18 presents an in-depth documentary on this massive feat of design and engineering – the construction of a futuristic stadium specifically designed for modern gaming. Shot on location in 4K and high definition, the documentary reveals new aspects of the logistics, architecture and planning required to build a sports venue of this stature while presenting breathtaking facts intended to fascinate viewers.

The film also features cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Ravi Shastri as well as cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Viewers will also get interesting information and details from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah as well as former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir Parthiv Patel.

“Modern Marvel: Worlds Largest Cricket Stadium” will not only captivate viewers with amazing facts and figures about the latest landmark in the world of cricket, it will also feature Indian cricket superstars reminiscing about historic moments in the world. Indian cricket and the career milestones that were reached at the former Motera ground.

Ravi Shastri talks about playing the first test match on this pitch against the West Indies in 1983. While Haryana Hurricane and India World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev talks about Sunil Gavaskar becoming the first cricketer of the story of the game to reach 10,000 points in Test the cricket. All this and more happened in Motera. It was a great thing for us to celebrate a cricketer of our generation who completed 10,000 races, so it was huge, ”said Kapil Dev.

While Gautam Gambhir remembers playing a tough World Cup quarter-final against Australia in 2011, Parthiv Patel remembers Kapil Dev also breaking a record here at Motera overtaking Richard Hadlee to become the top taker. counter with 432 scalps. Jay Shah reminds viewers that it is also here that Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar scored his first double century in the cricket test.

And now upon this sacred land has risen the shining new edifice of Ahmedabad, a modern marvel of design and engineering and a fitting ode to a sport that has given billions of people and generations of Indians , some of their fondest memories.

HistoryTV18s Modern Marvel: Worlds Largest Cricket Stadium chronicles the construction of this new monument of India’s favorite sport. The new stadium is twice the size of Eden Gardens in Kolkata and four times the size of the historic Lords in London. The Narendra Modi Stadium was built by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), who is also credited with building some of the country’s most iconic landmarks, including the tallest statue in the world.

The scale and complexity of the large Gujarat Cricket Associations project also involved bringing in design architects from Australia, roofing experts from the United States, specialized canopy fabrics from Japan, cables from Italy and a revolutionary LED stadium lighting from Spain. With attention to detail and eye-opening interviews with the people behind this mega-build, HistoryTV18’s documentary provides a quick and compelling account of the vision and build with mind-boggling facts that make the stadium a true marvel.

The program is the latest in HistoryTV18 offering of originals that tell compelling and entertaining stories from India that are relevant, informative, and have the best production values. Speaking of the film, Jay Shah said: The Narendra Modi Stadium is one of the great modern wonders of the 21st century. HistoryTV18 showcased the world’s largest cricket arena in a way that suited its scale and grandeur.

Networks A + E | TV18 Managing Director Avinash Kaul said, “At HistoryTV18, we believe in the power of great storytelling. Our teams work hard to bring compelling stories to life, creating differentiated, visually spectacular and relevant content for our viewers. Narendra Modi Stadium is a tribute to cricket-loving nations and an icon of emerging India. We were proud to have had the opportunity to tell this remarkable story and I’m sure our viewers will appreciate it immensely.

Viewers can watch “Modern Marvel: Worlds Largest Cricket Stadium” only on HistoryTV18 and HistoryTV18 HD.