Boris Johnson expected to be hosted by Joe Biden at the White House next week





Boris Johnson is expected to be welcomed by Joe Biden to the White House next week as the two leaders seek to move beyond the controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan. Mr Johnson will be in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly, but is expected to travel to Washington for a meeting with the US president, Axios reported. It follows a virtual appearance by Mr Johnson at the White House on Wednesday night for the announcement of a trilateral partnership, known as AUKUS, in which the US and UK will assist Australia to develop nuclear-powered submarines. As he watched Mr Johnson speak on a screen in the East Room of the White House, Mr Biden smiled broadly and said he “looked forward to seeing you in person, hopefully very soon.” The White House meeting would take place early next week. Mr Biden welcomes the leaders of Australia, Japan and India to the White House on Friday next week. Britain has been one of the United States’ most vocal allies in criticizing Mr Biden’s decision to abruptly withdraw his forces from Afghanistan. The US president is seeking to refocus the attention of his allies, including Mr Johnson, on China’s growing global influence. A senior US administration official said: “Britain is very focused on the concept of ‘World Britain’ and its inclination is to engage much more deeply with the Indo-Pacific, and that [AUKUS] is a down payment on that effort. “ The official said the AUKUS talks had taken months of “very thorough” talks at the highest military and political levels, among “those closest to our leadership.” The official said: “I think what we’ve heard in all of these conversations is Britain’s desire to dramatically step up its game in the Indo-Pacific. “Obviously Britain has enormous responsibilities and interests in Europe and the Middle East, but it also has deep historical ties to Asia. “I think they [Great Britain] have indicated to us that they want to do more in the future, and I think this is a clear and decisive next step in this area. “ There were going to be more meetings between senior US defense and foreign policy officials, and their British counterparts, in order to “align views” in the future, the official said. Besides the Chinese threat in the Indo-Pacific, Mr Biden is also expected to want to discuss with Mr Johnson the Cop26 international climate summit in the UK in November. Mr Johnson’s visit is part of a series of upcoming trips by cabinet members over the coming months, including the Chancellor, Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary. It is seen as part of a process of strengthening special relations following the withdrawal from Afghanistan and Mr Biden’s comments on Northern Ireland.

