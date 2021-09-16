PM Modi dedicates new office complexes for the MoD in the capital





As noted, the new eight-story office complex at KG Marg which was dedicated by the Prime Minister today has three blocks (A, B and C). (Photo source: ANI) On Thursday, two new office complexes for Defense Ministry staff were officially handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon, around 7,000 Ministry of Defense (MoD) employees will be leaving the barracks behind South Block and moving to the new office complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue. These huts, which were once vacated, served as stables for the horses of the British army. And since independence until today, they have been used as offices for 27 different organizations linked to the Ministry of Defense, Services Headquarters, Armed Forces Clinic, Forces Medical Wing, and d ‘other offices. What will happen to the freed space? According to sources, the space soon to be vacated by the Defense Ministry will be redeveloped for the new residence of the country’s prime minister as well as other related offices. This will be done as part of the new Central Vista redevelopment project. As noted, the new eight-story office complex at KG Marg which was dedicated by the Prime Minister today has three blocks (A, B and C). This new complex will house 14 ministry offices, with a built area of ​​4.52 lakh square feet as well as the offices of Shram Shakti Bhavan and Praivahan Bhawan. Another seven-story complex on Africa Avenue has four blocks (A, B, C & D) and will contain just 13 Defense Department offices in a built-up area of ​​5.08 lakh square feet. The buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 775 crore have been designed in such a way that the existing trees are not damaged. The construction was carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the cost was covered by the Ministry of Defense. There is also a provision for multi-level parking for 1,500 cars at these complexes. These buildings are green and environmentally friendly buildings with modern facilities, canteens, banks, etc. The total space in these buildings is approximately 9.60 lakh square feet compared to 9.22 lakh square feet which will be released over the next two months. And 37 acres of land were freed after the offices were moved to the new buildings. The Central Vista plan also includes the relocation of the Vice Presidents’ residence behind the North Block and ten additional new buildings for the Nirman Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan, Vayu Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan and Shastri Bhavan government offices. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

