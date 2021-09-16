The international community must engage with the Taliban to encourage them to defend women’s rights inclusive government Imran Khan





By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, September 16 (PTI) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the international community must engage with the Taliban and “push” them on issues such as women’s rights and an inclusive Afghan government to prevent the nation torn by conflict to end in chaos. Speaking to CNN from his private Bani Gala residence in Islamabad on Wednesday, Khan said Afghanistan was at a historic crossroads. , which captured Kabul last month. “The Taliban hold all of Afghanistan and if they can somehow work towards an inclusive government, bring all factions together, Afghanistan could have peace after 40 years,” he said. “But if things go wrong (in Afghanistan), and this is what really worries us, it could escalate into chaos, the biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem, an unstable Afghanistan and […] the possibility of new terrorism from Afghan soil, Khan said. Khan suggested that the Taliban should be made to deal with the current situation instead of being forced to do something, calling it a “fallacy” that Afghanistan can be controlled from the outside. rather than sitting here and thinking that we can control them, we should be pushing them because this current government in Afghanistan clearly feels that without international help and aid they cannot stop this crisis. said. Khan insisted that the world should “give them (the Taliban) time” to form a legitimate government and keep their promises. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, ousting the previous elected leadership which was The Interim Cabinet is made up of high-level members of the insurgent group At least 14 members of the Taliban Interim Government are on b UN Security Council terrorism unlisted, including Acting Prime Minister Mullah Hasan and his two deputies. No woman has been appointed to the interim cabinet. “Our intelligence agencies told us that the Taliban would not be able to take over all of Afghanistan, and if they tried to take over Afghanistan militarily, there would be a protracted civil war, this who we were afraid because we are the ones who would suffer the most, ”said Khan. and pledged to give rights to their wives and also announced an amnesty as part of efforts to gain international acceptability. Regarding women’s rights in Afghanistan, Khan said it was a mistake to think that Afghan women’s rights can be imposed from outside. Afghan women are strong. Give them time, they will get their rights. ” , did he declare. He recalled that history has shown that “no puppet government in Afghanistan is supported by the people”. around 50 militant groups attacked Pakistan. In response to a question, the prime minister said he had not spoken to US President Joe Biden since the collapse of the Afghan government. When asked why Biden hadn’t called him since taking office, the prime minister said curtly: ‘He’s a busy man’ and later you would have to ask Biden ‘why he’s too busy to to call”. PTI SH ZH NSA AKJ NSA

