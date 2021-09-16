Politics
The Deputy Mayor of Medan follows the instructions of the President of the Republic of Indonesia virtually with the Forkopimda of the city of Medan
Besides the mayor of Medan, Bobby Nasution who followed the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo in the office of the governor of North Sumatra, deputy mayor of Medan, H. Aulia Rachman also followed the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia virtually from the hall of the command center of the town hall of Medan, Thursday (9/16).
The deputy mayor of Medan followed the instructions of the president together with the secretary of the city of Medan, Wiriya Alrahman and elements of the city of Medan Forkopimda.
In his directive, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said that the current situation is a very difficult situation and one that all countries are facing. Economic and health difficulties. Therefore, the president asked all regional leaders and elements of Forkopimda not to work routinely, but what is needed now is leadership on the ground.
“There is an urgent need for leadership on the ground right now, checking oxygen availability, checking medications, checking cases every day. Be careful with the items that are not visible, it is very difficult. to be expected, “said Joko Widodo.
Joko Widodo also admitted that he was concerned about the increase in Covid-19 cases due to the flow back to the country and the entry of the delta variant into Indonesia, which has resulted in a sharp increase in cases. COVID-19 assets.
“This once worried me, but thank goodness we can reduce the current number of Covid-19s. But don’t get euphoric, especially when it comes to the delta variant. We must continue to be vigilant and not be negligent, take events in other countries as lessons, “said Joko Widodo, while warning that the areas that are still in the red zone must continue to be careful, all must work together to remove every case, no matter how small. Likewise, areas with shrinking areas should also be careful.
In addition, Joko Widodo also demanded that each region immediately inject all vaccines received. Do not store vaccines.
“Immediately finish the available vaccine, as soon as the injection arrives, then ask for more,” Joko Widodo ordered.
Regarding the economy, Joko Widodo said regions need to pay attention to economic growth and inflation. What needs to be done is the realization of the APBD so that more money circulates in the community.
“Immediately realize the achievement of fiscal absorption so that it can move the economy,” said Joko Widodo.
As for social protection, Joko Widodo indicated that all social protection in all points had received aid injections.
“Our direction has been followed in the right direction, but the mutual support and cooperation of all of us is urgently needed at this time,” he concluded.
Previously, North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi, who also followed the President’s instructions, said he was proud of the President’s visit to North Sumatra Province. This visit will certainly increase motivation.
On this occasion, the Governor of North Sumatra also informed about the evolution of the Covid-19 case in North Sumatra. In addition, the Governor of North Sumatra also requested an additional vaccination quota for the province of North Sumatra.
Source: Department of Communication and Information of the City of Medan
Sources
2/ https://pemkomedan.go.id/artikel-21488-wakil-wali-kota-medan-mengikuti-arahan-presiden-ri-secara-virtual-bersama-forkopimda-kota-medan.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]