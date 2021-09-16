The Deputy Mayor of Medan follows the instructions of the President of the Republic of Indonesia virtually with the Forkopimda of the city of Medan

Besides the mayor of Medan, Bobby Nasution who followed the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo in the office of the governor of North Sumatra, deputy mayor of Medan, H. Aulia Rachman also followed the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia virtually from the hall of the command center of the town hall of Medan, Thursday (9/16).

The deputy mayor of Medan followed the instructions of the president together with the secretary of the city of Medan, Wiriya Alrahman and elements of the city of Medan Forkopimda.

In his directive, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said that the current situation is a very difficult situation and one that all countries are facing. Economic and health difficulties. Therefore, the president asked all regional leaders and elements of Forkopimda not to work routinely, but what is needed now is leadership on the ground.

“There is an urgent need for leadership on the ground right now, checking oxygen availability, checking medications, checking cases every day. Be careful with the items that are not visible, it is very difficult. to be expected, “said Joko Widodo.

Joko Widodo also admitted that he was concerned about the increase in Covid-19 cases due to the flow back to the country and the entry of the delta variant into Indonesia, which has resulted in a sharp increase in cases. COVID-19 assets.

“This once worried me, but thank goodness we can reduce the current number of Covid-19s. But don’t get euphoric, especially when it comes to the delta variant. We must continue to be vigilant and not be negligent, take events in other countries as lessons, “said Joko Widodo, while warning that the areas that are still in the red zone must continue to be careful, all must work together to remove every case, no matter how small. Likewise, areas with shrinking areas should also be careful.

In addition, Joko Widodo also demanded that each region immediately inject all vaccines received. Do not store vaccines.

“Immediately finish the available vaccine, as soon as the injection arrives, then ask for more,” Joko Widodo ordered.

Regarding the economy, Joko Widodo said regions need to pay attention to economic growth and inflation. What needs to be done is the realization of the APBD so that more money circulates in the community.

“Immediately realize the achievement of fiscal absorption so that it can move the economy,” said Joko Widodo.

As for social protection, Joko Widodo indicated that all social protection in all points had received aid injections.

“Our direction has been followed in the right direction, but the mutual support and cooperation of all of us is urgently needed at this time,” he concluded.

Previously, North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi, who also followed the President’s instructions, said he was proud of the President’s visit to North Sumatra Province. This visit will certainly increase motivation.

On this occasion, the Governor of North Sumatra also informed about the evolution of the Covid-19 case in North Sumatra. In addition, the Governor of North Sumatra also requested an additional vaccination quota for the province of North Sumatra.

Source: Department of Communication and Information of the City of Medan