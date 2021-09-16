PM Imran arrives in Dushanbe for SCO summit





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Dushanbe on Thursday for a two-day official visit to Tajikistan to attend the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Summit.

Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda received the Prime Minister who is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, which includes Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, Federal Minister of Information , Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Advisor to the Prime Minister for Trade Abdul Razak Dawood.

After his arrival, the Prime Minister met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the capital of Tajikistan and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, focused on close collaboration for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoy cordial relations based on a common approach to global problems as well as bilateral understanding.

The prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders during the summit.

After attending the debate, the Prime Minister will meet with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. The talks would cover the full range of bilateral relations, in particular strengthening trade, economic and investment ties with an emphasis on regional connectivity.

In the past, the two countries have expressed a firm commitment to enter into a formal strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Imran will also inaugurate the first meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum for which a group of Pakistani businessmen will visit Dushanbe.

The Joint Business Forum will catalyze the development of trade and investment relations, fostering business contacts between the trading communities of the two countries.

A meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines.

This is the Prime Minister’s third visit to Central Asia, highlighting Pakistan’s increased engagement in the region.

In a video message released before the prime minister’s departure, Fawad said Prime Minister Imran had been invited by the Tajik President to visit the country and the two nations shared close brotherly ties.

Read The agreement with Tajikistan will soon be signed

In addition, “the Afghan situation will be a key element of this conference,” he said, adding that Tajikistan’s role in Afghanistan is important and that Pakistan recognizes it.

“The visit to Tajikistan will strengthen our vision of a stable and comprehensive government in Afghanistan,” Fawad said.

The minister said that Pakistan’s vision for stability in the region is at the heart of the country’s foreign policy, and that the prime minister’s visit will be an important milestone for her.

“Prime Minister Imran has always elevated the dignity of Pakistanis during his overseas visits. The visit to Tajikistan will also be a link in the same chain, ”said Fawad Chaudhry.

The Information Minister further informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Putin had had a detailed telephone discussion and that a meeting between the two was expected soon, Fawad said.

The Russian head of state was expected to attend the conference in person, but will now attend by video link – President Putin had to isolate himself after several officials in his entourage tested positive for Covid-19.

It was Putin’s second phone call in less than three weeks. Previously, the Russian president called Prime Minister Imran on August 25. Recalling their previous phone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan, according to a document from the prime minister’s office.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Russian President to visit Pakistan. Putin also renewed his invitation to Imran to undertake a visit to Moscow. The two leaders also agreed to stay in close contact.

