Narendra Modi birthday: Congress to observe National Unemployment Day to counter Seva Samarpan Abhiyan from BJP





The Youth Congress has decided to observe National Unemployment Day tomorrow to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17th. This can be seen as a counter-step to the BJP’s decision to begin its 20-day Seva Samarpan Abhiyan under which the party is set to undertake a series of mass contact programs and public service activities. The day also marks 20 years of public service for Prime Minister Modi. The rise in the unemployment rate marks the rise in stress for millions of young people. IYC will celebrate Prime Minister’s birthday as National Unemployment Day, Youth Congress said, claiming 32 lakhs of wage earners lost their jobs while prime ministers’ capitalist friends get richer during pandemic . Enough of Pakodanomics, young people in this country want regular jobs, the IYC said. The Youth Congress will occasionally organize various programs across the country highlighting the plight of unemployed youth. Srinivas BV, national president of the Youth Congress, claimed that the country’s young people are roaming the streets without jobs today and that the Modi government is silent on the issue despite the promise of 2 million jobs per year. September 17, that is, National Unemployment Day. The date marks the anniversary of anti-youth Prime Minister Modis’ birthday which has made millions of young people out of work, Srinivas said. In a statement, the IYC said the unemployment rate in the country fell from 2.4 percent to 10.3 percent in one year. On September 12, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to criticize the Modi government for the job losses. Sharing a news clip that claimed 4,000 businesses could be shut down in the next few days, Rahul Gandhi said: The development of the BJP government is such that the difference between Sunday and Monday is over. If there is no work then what is Sunday is Monday! In June of this year, Gandhi alleged that educated youth were forced to pull rickshaws due to lack of jobs. Parents of educated youth see their children being forced to pull rickshaws or work as laborers or fry pakoras by the side of the road. By wresting the future from them, the Modi government made them autonomous, he said. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have continuously targeted the Modi government on unemployment, rising fuel prices and farmer protests, among other issues.

