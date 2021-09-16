Politics
Indonesian court finds president negligent over pollution in capital
An Indonesian court ruled that President Joko Widodo and six other senior officials neglected citizens’ right to clean air and ordered them to improve poor air quality in the capital.
A three-judge panel from the Jakarta Central District Court ruled on the side of 32 residents who filed a lawsuit two years ago against Mr Widodo and the ministers of the environment, health and the environment. interior, as well as the provincial governors of Jakarta, Banten and West Java.
The judges voted unanimously in favor of the plaintiffs as part of the Coalition for the Clean Air Initiative.
Presiding Judge Saifuddin Zuhri ordered the seven officials to tighten national air quality standards so that they are “sufficient to protect human health, the environment and ecosystems, including the health of sensitive populations, on the basis of science and technology “.
“They have been negligent in realizing citizens’ rights to a good and healthy environment,” said panel member Duta Baskara.
The judges dismissed part of the lawsuit alleging that Mr. Widodo had violated human rights.
The plaintiffs, which included activists, public figures, motorists and victims of pollution illnesses, did not seek financial compensation and instead demanded stricter monitoring and punishment of violators.
“We hope the defendants accept their defeat wisely and choose to focus on efforts to improve air quality conditions rather than doing unnecessary things like legal efforts to fight on appeal,” Ayu Eza Tiara, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, mentioned.
Jakarta has a population of 10 million, of whom three times as many live in its greater metropolitan area.
Severe air pollution in Jakarta comes mainly from emissions from vehicles, factories and coal-fired power plants located in neighboring Banten and West Java provinces, according to the Center on Energy and Clean Air in its 2020 report.
The Climate Action Tracker, an independent scientific analysis organization, said in its report in April that the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in reduced air pollution in many countries.
But due to the number of coal-fired power plants near major urban centers, the effect was not seen in Indonesia, where southern Tangerang, in the metropolitan area of Jakarta, was the 25th most polluted city in the world. world.
Prone to flooding and rapid shipwreck due to uncontrolled extraction of groundwater, Jakarta is the archetype of the Asian megalopolis. It creaks under its own weight, causing massive pollution of rivers and contaminating the water tables that feed the city.
Congestion is estimated to cost the economy US $ 6.5 billion (£ 5 billion) per year.
Yuyun Ismawati, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement that if Mr. Widodo’s administration ignored the court ruling, healthcare costs would continue to rise.
Jakarta administration data released last year revealed more than 5.5 million cases of air pollution-related illnesses in the city.
The data also indicates that the estimated burden of medical care costs of noncommunicable disease cases from air pollution in 2020 could reach 60.8 trillion rupees (£ 3 billion).
In a brief submitted in support of the lawsuit, the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Human Rights and the Environment declared that protecting people from the harmful effects of air pollution is a constitutional and legislative obligation of the United Nations. Indonesian government, not an option.
David R Boyd said air pollution is a major problem in Indonesia, causing hundreds of thousands of premature deaths each year.
The court verdict tarnished Mr Widodo’s credibility for improving infrastructure and the environment in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, which was his signing policy that helped him win a second term in 2019.
Mr Widodo announced shortly after his re-election that the capital would be moved outside of Java, where 57% of the country’s 270 million inhabitants are concentrated.
The capital’s new site will be located in the sparsely populated province of East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, known for its rainforests and orangutans.
Sources
2/ https://www.harwichandmanningtreestandard.co.uk/news/national/19584567.indonesian-court-rules-president-negligent-capital-city-pollution/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]