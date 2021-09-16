Bilawal Bhutto rejects price increases for petroleum products – Pakistan





Posted on September 16, 2021 at 10:31 a.m.

Everyday objects will soon be out of reach of the masses: President of PPP

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday rejected the increase in oil prices and said Imran Khan robbed the poor by raising the price to the highest story level.

Bilawal Bhutto, in a statement, said that with gasoline and the dollar at historic highs, items of everyday use will soon be out of the reach of the masses.

The PPP chairman said Imran Khan, who came to power on promises of cheap gasoline, not only raised the price to historic highs, but is trying to defend the massive hike.

On the other hand, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said oil prices in Pakistan are still low compared to other countries in the region.

In a post on social networking site Twitter, the minister said that if you want to buy petroleum products from outside, you have to pay more.

It is worth mentioning that the government on Wednesday approved a 5 rupee per liter increase in the price of gasoline.

According to a notification released by the Finance Division, the price of gasoline has been increased by Rs 5 per liter and the new price will be Rs 123.30 while the price of high speed diesel has increased by Rs 5.01 and the new price will be Rs 120.04.

The price of kerosene has been increased by Rs 5.42 per liter with a new price of Rs 92.26, while the price of light diesel has increased by Rs 5.92 per liter and its new price will be Rs 90.69 .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/619981-Bilawal-Bhutto-rejects-increase-in-prices-of-petroleum-products The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

