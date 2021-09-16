Court finds Indonesian president and ministers negligent on air quality





While the court issued individual findings against ministers and governors and ordered them to take further action to mitigate air pollution, Joko was singled out in the verdict because he was charged with overseeing the work of his cabinet. . After the hearing, Ayu said that Joko is the main party responsible for the enforcement of the regulations, so that the president contributes to uncontrollable air pollution. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been sued by the people of Jakarta as well as the ministers responsible for air quality and health. Credit:PA Jakarta was ranked by the IQAir air quality index monitor as the most polluted city in the world before the case was filed in 2019. Its Air Quality Index reading hit 240 that year, well within the very unhealthy range that warns the entire population is more than likely to be affected. Conditions have improved since then, aided by restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jakartas’ most recent score of 82 places him 17th in the world on a list that ranks Lima, Peru as having the lowest air quality and includes Johannesburg, Karachi and Wuhan in the top five. Jakarta Central District Court judges read their verdict on a lawsuit brought against several Indonesian officials, including President Joko Widodo and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, for their failure to improve poor air quality. Credit:PA The 32 plaintiffs were not seeking financial payment but took legal action hoping that a judgment in their favor would find that governments had not done enough to control air pollution and force leaders to take more substantial action. One of them, Istu Prayogi, reported that his doctor told him to wear a mask wherever he went after finding spots in his lungs after 30 years of working in the outskirts of Jakarta. The verdict was cited by witnesses who said Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan never seriously sanctioned companies that contributed to air pollution in the capital and that his administration failed to put into action. place enough air quality index stations in the city. Loading Hearings were held from January to May last year, with witnesses appearing for both sides, but the outcome was delayed by the spread of the virus, which the presiding judge himself detected. The verdict was then postponed eight times in the past four months before a result was finally announced on Thursday. The defendants have 14 days to appeal. Get a rating directly from our stranger Correspondents on what makes the headlines in the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

