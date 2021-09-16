China Says AUKUS Submarine Agreement “Highly Irresponsible” and “Intensifies Arms Race” World news





A new security deal between the United States, Britain and Australia in the Indo-Pacific “seriously undermines regional peace” and “intensifies the arms race,” China said.

On Wednesday, the three Western powers announced that they would establish a security partnership that will help Australia acquire US nuclear submarines.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian condemned the move and said: “The cooperation of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia in nuclear submarines is seriously damaging regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race and undermines international efforts to promote non-proliferation. nuclear weapons.

“The AUKUS alliance will bring us closer than ever”

“The action of the United States and the United Kingdom to export highly sensitive nuclear submarine technology proves once again that they are using nuclear exports as a tool for geopolitical games and adapting double standards.

“It is a highly irresponsible act.”

It comes as France accused US President Joe Biden of stabbing him in the back and acting like his predecessor Donald Trump after Paris was snubbed of a $ 40 billion defense deal (29 billion pounds) he had signed with Australia.

The deal, dubbed AUKUS, will see Australia cancel its 2016 agreement with French shipbuilder Naval Group to build a new fleet to replace its aging Collins submarines.

“This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr. Trump was doing,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told franceinfo.

“I am angry and bitter. This is not done between allies.”

“It’s a stab in the back. We have created a relationship of trust with Australia and that trust has been broken,” he added.

He had previously said in a statement that “the choice to exclude an ally and a European partner like France” was something that the country “can only see and regret”.

London, Canberra and Washington said they would look to collaborate in cybertechnology, quantum technologies and artificial intelligence, as well as other underwater capabilities.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News on Thursday: “We have no intention of doing anything to upset the French – the French are some of our closest military allies in Europe, we are forces important and comparable and we do it together. “

He added: “The French were hired to deliver diesel submarines and the Australians made the decision that they wanted to get out of that and go nuclear.

“Each country must make these choices in its own national security interests.”

Has Biden forgotten the name of the Australian Prime Minister?

Nuclear powered submarines are superior to their diesel counterparts because they can run quieter and stay underwater longer.

How the collaboration will work, how much it will cost, how many boats will be built, where and what companies will be involved has not yet been revealed.

However, just two weeks ago, Australia’s defense and foreign ministers reconfirmed the deal to their French counterparts.

But the deal had been fraught with problems and delays, due to Canberra’s requirement that the majority of manufacturing and components be sourced locally.

Mr Biden said France remained a “key partner in the Indo-Pacific zone”, while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country looked forward to continuing to work “closely and positively” with the French, adding : “France is a key friend and partner of Australia and the Indo-Pacific.”

In a joint statement, the couple and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The effort we launch today will help maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

“For more than 70 years, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States have worked together, with other important allies and partners, to protect our common values ​​and promote security and prosperity. Today, with the formation of AUKUS, we commit ourselves once again to that vision. “

Although the word “China” was not mentioned specifically, the predominant security and defense challenge in the region is the rise of an increasingly assertive authoritarian Beijing.

