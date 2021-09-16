Boris Johnson to follow Cabinet decisions with more cabinet reshuffle

Boris Johnson is expected to continue his cabinet reshuffle as he reshapes the junior ranks following an overhaul of some of Cabinet’s top positions.

The PM reshuffled his first spot on Wednesday evening during a day in which Liz Truss appointed the Conservative first female foreign minister, Dominic Raab was demoted and Gavin Williamson was sacked.

Though he wields an ax at a number of key Cabinet roles, Mr Johnson continued to shoot as he reshaped his junior ministerial setup, with longtime Schools Minister Nick Gibb the most prominent figure in have opened the door.

Cabinet changes mean two of the state’s top positions are now held by women after Ms Truss was promoted to international trade secretary and Priti Patel retained her role as Home Secretary despite speculation according to which she would be sacked.

Rishi Sunak, who holds the other most esteemed post, continues as Chancellor.

In a tweet following the reshuffle, the PM said: The Cabinet I appointed today will work tirelessly to unite and level the whole country.

Former Foreign Minister Raab paid the price for having suffered a barrage of criticism for staying on vacation in Crete as Afghanistan’s capital fell to the Taliban and Mr Williamson been sacked after messing up the management of school exams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Raab was demoted to the post of Secretary of Justice but presented the Deputy Prime Minister’s Consolation Prize, formalizing a role he played when Mr Johnson was hospitalized with Covid-19 last year.

The change meant that former Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland was also sacked, along with Robert Jenrick, who was replaced as Housing Secretary by Michael Gove.

Mr Gove was given powers far beyond those enjoyed by his predecessor after the Prime Minister gave him the additional responsibility of driving his reform agenda while maintaining his role in protecting the Union.

Nadhim Zahawi has been recognized for his efforts to ensure a successful deployment of the Covid vaccine with the post of Education Secretary, while Anne-Marie Trevelyan returns to the fold as Commercial Secretary.

Amanda Milling was ousted from the Conservative Party’s co-chair, but was later appointed to the Foreign Office in compensation to be replaced by Oliver Dowden, who is reported to have told Conservative campaign headquarters staff to prepare in general elections in less than two years.

New Foreign Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

Nadine Dorries, bestselling author and former star of Im a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, accepted the post of Culture Secretary from Mr Dowdens in what critics saw as Mr Johnson’s move to intensify self-awareness. – saying cultural war.

Steve Barclay succeeded Mr Gove as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, while figures such as Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg and the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis kept their jobs.

Shadow’s International Trade Secretary Emily Thornberry was asked about the promotion of Ms Truss, her former counterpart, on ITVs Peston and said she looks a bit like Boris Johnson and I think the Foreign Office might end up with, you know, more Boris Johnson, but in a blue dress.

In a late promotion, Simon Clarke was appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury and will serve in Cabinet.

The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP was previously minister for regional growth and local government, but resigned for personal reasons last year.