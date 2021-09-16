Pakistan was like a mercenary for the United States: Imran Khan on the crisis in Afghanistan, describes as ignoring the remarks of Antony Blinken on Pak | World news





Islamabad (Pakistan): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting for the Taliban to develop a consensus that would lead to the recognition of the new interim government of the “Islamic Emirate” in Afghanistan. Speaking to CNN, in the first interview with an international news organization since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month, Khan said the best way forward for peace and stability in Afghanistan is to engage with and “lead” the Taliban on issues such as women’s rights and inclusive government.

“The Taliban hold all of Afghanistan and if they can somehow work towards an inclusive government, bring all factions together, Afghanistan could have peace after 40 years. But if it turns out badly and that’s what we are doing. Really worried, it could go to chaos. The biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem, “Khan said.” It’s a mistake to think that someone from the outside will give rights to Afghan women. Afghan women are strong. Give them time, “Khan said. “In a society, women should have the capacity to realize their potential in life,” Khan said.

Since coming to power, the group has tried to paint a new picture with promises to respect human rights, especially with regard to women and girls, and to allow journalists to continue their work. However, women have been excluded from the Taliban’s intransigent interim government, ordered to stay at home in some areas, and their education restricted. Demonstrations against the Taliban regime and for civil rights have been violently suppressed, with reports of journalists arrested and severely beaten. Many members of the international community do not hope that the Taliban will make progress in respecting women’s rights.

The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, have historically treated women as second-class citizens, subjecting them to violence, forced marriages and an almost invisible presence in the country, CNN reported. The group banned the women from working, prevented them from leaving the house unaccompanied, and forced them to cover their entire bodies. In recent days, the Taliban has made gender segregation mandatory in classrooms and has declared that female students, teachers and employees must wear the hijab in accordance with the group’s interpretation of Sharia law. And Taliban fighters have used whips and sticks against female protesters, who have taken to the streets in sporadic protests across the country to demand equal rights.

Khan also said the world should give the Taliban “time” on human rights, but fears “chaos” without help, CNN reported. Khan said the Taliban were looking for international help to avert a crisis, which could be used to push the group in “the right direction towards legitimacy.” However, he warned that Afghanistan could not be controlled by outside forces. “No puppet government in Afghanistan is supported by the people,” he said. “So rather than just sit here and think we can control them, we should be pushing them. Because Afghanistan, this current government, clearly feels that without international aid and aid, they cannot will not be able to stop this crisis. We should therefore push them in the right direction. “

Meanwhile, Khan also commented on the “terrible” relationship with the United States which has been disastrous for Pakistan and how he is now seeking a more pragmatic approach in his dealings with the new Afghan rulers. “We (Pakistan) were like a mercenary,” says Khan. “We were supposed to make them (the United States) win the war in Afghanistan, which we never could.”

Khan said he had repeatedly warned US officials that America could not achieve its goals militarily and “would be stuck there.” He said the United States should have attempted a political settlement with the Taliban in “a position of strength” at the height of its presence in Afghanistan, not when it was withdrawing.

Khan has previously criticized the United States’ exit from Afghanistan and said he had not spoken with President Joe Biden since the Taliban takeover, despite Pakistan being a major non-EU ally. NATO. “I imagine he’s very busy, but our relationship with the United States doesn’t just depend on a phone call, it has to be a multidimensional relationship,” Khan said.

On Monday, September 16, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would reassess its relations with Pakistan after the pullout. He told Congress during a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing that Pakistan has a “multiplicity of interests some of which conflict with ours.” Khan called such comments “ignorant”, telling CNN that “I have never heard such ignorance”. According to Khan, thousands of Pakistanis have lost their lives in terrorist attacks by militant groups due to his country’s support for the United States. “Just because we sided with the United States, we became an ally of the United States after September 11 and the war in Afghanistan. this, they should also know that there were 480 drone attacks by the United States in Pakistan, ”he added.

“The only time a country has been attacked by its ally,” he said of the US strikes. The United States has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists and giving them refuge, a claim Khan has denied. “What are these refuges?” Khan asked. “The area of ​​Pakistan along the Afghan border was the most heavily watched by US drones … surely they would have known if there had been shelters?” Khan said he couldn’t destroy his country to “fight someone else’s war.”

