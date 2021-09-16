Joe Biden and Donald Trump have eerily similar border policies





Chilling new report reveals how the United States continues to send legitimate asylum seekers at risk.

September 16, 2021

| 5:00 AM

A border patrol officer watches a group of migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way to surrender after crossing the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, June 15, 2021 (AP Photo / Eric Gay, File)

Although they make noise, the Biden administration’s policy on the southern border of the United States increasingly resembles Donald Trump’s Phase 2. Much like their predecessors, Biden officials deny refugees the right to seek asylum and deport them immediately, putting tens of thousands of desperate Central Americans and others in great danger. A new study from Human Rights First (HRF), an advocacy group based in New York and Washington, DC, found that more than 6,000 kidnappings and violent attacks against asylum seekers were reported after the The United States sent them back to Mexico, all in the seven months since Joe Biden became president.

The HRF’s scathing report uses unusually strong language to claim that Biden’s border policy “endangers lives, wreaks havoc.” Yet the mainstream American press ignores the Biden administration’s crackdown. Although Biden, on the whole, is a very different president than Trump, he has deployed the same grotesque policies on the US-Mexico border.

In March 2020, Trump used the COVID-19 pandemic to twist a section of a US public health law called Title 42 to deny fleeing Central Americans their right to seek asylum, and kicked them out of the country. across the border. The Biden administration made a few Reform statements – and had to lift the order – but then kept Title 42 in effect. It even started, with the shameful collaboration of the Mexican government, by putting asylum seekers on planes and transporting them to the far south of Mexico and to a remote town in the rainforest of Guatemala.

In Biden’s partial defense, US courts are forcing his administration to reinstall another element of Trump’s anti-refugee agenda: the “Stay in Mexico” policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols. But Kenjii Kizuka, lawyer with the HRF, underlines that the “great majority” of the deportees these days are pushed back under the title 42, the sanitary measure.

Here’s a bit of background: A few years ago, I was in the Mexican state of Vera Cruz, listening to brave local journalists who risk their lives in a region dominated by vicious drug cartels and corrupt politicians. Vera Cruz sits along the Gulf of Mexico and on a major route north to the Texas border, followed by thousands of Central Americans fleeing horrific levels of gang violence in their home countries.

So why don’t Central Americans stay in Mexico, protected by their physical similarities to Mexicans? As Noé Zavaleta, local correspondent for the respected Mexico City weekly Proceso, told me, “Because as soon as Hondurans, Salvadorans and Guatemalans start talking, they reveal their origins. The Central American accent is so distinct that any Mexican can tell right away where they are from. The drug cartels have become a lucrative sideline: kidnapping Central Americans and forcing them to call family members in the United States to wire ransom money. Many refugees already have relatives in the United States. The refugees are warned and they try to protect themselves.

In 2014, a young Honduran woman named Esperanza Ramirez explained to me after she and her three-year-old daughter arrived safely in McAllen, Texas, that she wrote down her sister’s phone number on Long Island. on a small piece of hidden paper. – so if the drugs caught her, she could pretend she didn’t know anyone north of the Rio Grande.

Kidnappers have an even easier time now that the Biden administration is deporting thousands of people to makeshift camps just south of the border, where they remain stranded for months. Drug gangs place spies, called halcones, or “hawks,” just outside the camps. Kizuka says refugees are kidnapped if they even come out of one-block camps to buy food.

Kizuka is the co-author of the full 34-page HRF report, published on August 24. HRF staff interviewed 65 refugees in person and spoke to over 50 others by phone, to come up with the startling figure of “6,356 kidnappings, sexual assaults and other violent attacks on people stranded at points of entry or deported to Mexico by the Department of Homeland Security since President Biden took office. The report says the US border patrol “continues to deport hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers every night. . . often after 11 pm ”across the Rio Grande to Reynosa, Mexico. The deportees arrive without laces, which the Border Patrol confiscates when they take them into custody on the American side of the border. The HRF report warns that the “practice of deporting people in large groups without their shoelaces clearly marks them as migrants, making them even more vulnerable to attack.”

Further, the HRF accuses the Biden administration of violating both international refugee protection law and US laws. “Keeping people out of the United States using Title 42 is the abuse of a public health law,” Kizuka said. “And denying them the right to seek asylum violates the United States Refugee Act of 1980.” The report dismisses the COVID-19 excuse, saying the United States could “adopt sensible measures long recommended by epidemiologists and public health experts to safely restart asylum processing ”.

This is a question rarely covered in the national press. Fortunately, however, the eastern Texas border towns in the Rio Grande Valley have excellent local newspapers, including The Herald in Brownsville and The Monitor in McAllen. Valerie Gonzalez, an impressive reporter from The Monitor, recently arrived in Mexico for her in-depth reporting of the Reynosa refugee camp, where 2,000 people huddle under tents and “thin plastic sheeting” in a central plaza. She discovered a pervasive fear of kidnapping among the refugees. Some showed him “videos of migrant families kneeling next to people standing outside the camera holding guns to their heads.” She learned that a number of children had attempted suicide. People were afraid to leave what had become an open-air prison because “the criminal organizations surrounding and infiltrating the area keep a lot of them locked up,” Gonzalez wrote.

Sister Norma Pimentel of the Missionaries of Jesus runs the Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen, which has been hosting refugees for seven years. Anyone who meets her is struck by her warm manners and optimism. I met Sister Norma in June 2014, when I visited the border to report on the onset of the crisis.

The Washington Post recently published her open letter to President Biden, whom she appealed in part as a “fellow Catholic.” She told him about the “dire conditions” in Reynosa encampment and urged him to stop deporting asylum seekers to countries where a precarious fate awaits them. “It is immoral and heinous,” she wrote, “to deter those who legally and peacefully seek security in the United States by deliberately exposing them to the very dangers they hope to escape. “

