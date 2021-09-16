Prime Minister Modi to hold bilateral talks with US, Australia and Japan ahead of Quad Summit | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden on September 24, followed by a Quad leaders meeting at the White House with a focus on Afghanistan, the Indo-Pacific, the coronavirus and the climate change. According to officials based in Washington and New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi will first have separate bilateral meetings with global strategic partners Japan and Australia on September 23. Together with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Modi will advance the common goal of an open, free, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific region as India steps up its engagement through through various initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region. India has a two plus two dialogue with the three Quad partners, with the first Indo-Australian dialogue taking place in New Delhi on September 11. On September 24, Prime Minister Modi will hold a first bilateral dialogue with US Vice President Kamala Harris, followed by the first physical capacity dialogue with President Joe Biden. The long-awaited summit of the Quad will follow. All engagements will take place at the White House. Also Read: China Slams Next Quad Summit In Person In Washington Just as Prime Minister Modi will have bilateral meetings with the three Quad partners, other leaders are also expected to hold bilateral meetings before converging for the Quad summit. As Foreign Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar leaves for the United States on the evening of September 20 to attend the UNGA and prepare the ground for the Quad summit, no meeting is scheduled between the ministers. foreign Quad. While Prime Minister Modi deepens bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, security and defense fields with the three leaders of the democratic world, the Quad summit will discuss the situation in Afghanistan ruled by the Taliban. Despite the commitments made to the United States in favor of an inclusive regime during the Doha process, the Taliban government is full of UN-designated terrorists and is reserved only for loyal supporters of the Pashtun Sunni Islamist group, without space for women or minorities. The Taliban government is also working contrary to UNSCR 2593 adopted on August 30, 2021. The Quad is expected to issue a statement on the Indo-Pacific, where the focus will be on the rule of law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Quad’s Indo-Pacific vision is anchored in the architecture of the Asean, freedom of navigation and rejects the claims of China in nine dashes on the South China Sea. Quad leaders will also deliberate on the spread of the coronavirus, which has its origins in Wuhan, China, and examine the production and availability of vaccines for the world. Climate change will also be on the bilateral agenda as well as Quad, EAM Jaishankar welcoming US Climate Change Envoy John Kerry on September 13.

