Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Tajikistan for two-day visit





Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Dushanbe. Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the SCO-CHS meeting in Tajikistan today. This is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s third visit to Central Asia underpinning Pakistan’s increased engagement with the region. The Prime Minister will hold meetings with Tajik leaders and will also inaugurate the first meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Tajikistan on Thursday for a two-day official visit to attend the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CHS) in Dushanbe.

Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda received Prime Minister Imran Khan at the airport.

Accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

The SCO summit is the first meeting of heads of state since the Taliban coup in Kabul and all eyes will be on the Afghan representative at the meeting. Afghanistan has observer status and strives to be a full member of the organization.

If there is representation from Afghanistan, it will be Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first high-level meeting with an Afghan official after the formation of the interim government in Kabul.

After attending the SCO-CHS, the Prime Minister will have the bilateral segment of the visit.

His talks with the Tajik President will cover the full range of bilateral relations, in particular strengthening trade, economic and investment ties with particular emphasis on regional connectivity.

The two countries have previously expressed their strong commitment to enter into a formal strategic partnership.

“Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations based on the bonds of a common faith, history and culture. The two countries shared perceptions and a common will to promote economic development, peace, security and stability in the region, ”said the Foreign Ministry.

“The Prime Minister was invited by President Emomali Rahmon and this will be his third visit to Central Asia underpinning Pakistan’s increased engagement in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said when announcing the visit .

The Prime Minister’s visit is part of Pakistan’s deeper engagement with Central Asia through the Vision Central Asia policy, after revitalizing focus in five key areas of political relations, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defense, and people-to-people relationships. Contacts.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum for which a group of Pakistani businessmen will also visit Dushanbe.

The Joint Business Forum will catalyze the development of trade and investment relationships and promote business-to-business contacts between the business communities of both sides. A meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

Created in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, the SCO is a permanent transregional intergovernmental organization of 8 members.

Pakistan became an SCO observer in 2005 and a full member in June 2017 at the SCO-CHS Astana summit.

Russia, China, India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are other members of the SCO.

The SCO also has 4 observer states (Iran, Mongolia, Belarus and Afghanistan) and 6 dialogue partners (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/370797-sco-pm-imran-khan-embarks-on-two-day-visit-to-tajikistan-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos