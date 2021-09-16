Suburban Voters Think ‘You Are a Fucking Asshole’: Book





Barr warned Trump in April 2020 that he was risking his chances of re-election, according to a new book. He said suburban Trump GOP voters thought he was an “asshole” and didn’t care about his “fucking grievances.” “The main problem,” Barr reportedly added, “do you think you’re a fucking genius, politically.” Loading Something is loading.

Attorney General Bill Barr took a direct approach with President Donald Trump in April 2020 while discussing his chances for re-election.

The crux of the matter, Barr told Trump, was that most Republican suburban voters “just think you’re a fucking asshole.” That’s according to a new book by authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Insider has secured a first copy of “Peril,” which is due out next week.

“In my opinion,” Barr told Trump in a tense Oval Office meeting, according to the book, “this is not a grassroots election. Your base is critical and you will take it out. a lot of people out there, independents and republicans in the suburbs of critical states who think you’re an asshole, they think you’re acting like an asshole and you have to, you have to start taking notice of that.

The attorney general went on to tell the president he had become a “captive” of Beltway and needed to appeal to a constituency larger than his die-hard base, according to the book.

Barr reportedly debated how best to approach the conversation with Trump last year, as the United States grappled with a deadly and widespread pandemic and the president refused to acknowledge the reality of the threat.

According to “Peril,” he decided the best option was to be blunt and told Trump that with the way he was handling things, “you’re going to lose” the election.

The conversation came at a delicate time for Barr himself, who found himself in the niche last year because an internal Justice Department investigation into the origins of the Russian investigation was empty and failed. found no evidence of wrongdoing by senior DOJ and FBI officials. The lack of explosive developments infuriated the president, who had long insisted the Russia investigation was part of a so-called “deep state” effort to sink his presidency.

Barr reportedly responded to those frustrations, telling Trump that suburban Republican voters “don’t care” about Trump’s vendetta against his alleged enemies.

“Your base cares to see [former FBI director James Comey] and the rest of these guys held accountable, but these other people don’t, ”Barr said, according to the book. “They don’t care about your fucking grievances. And it just seems like every time you’re out there you talk about your fucking grievances. “

Barr advised Trump to focus more on the United States’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic recovery, “not all that other shit, not all of the grievances you have,” the book said. But Trump refused to back down, saying, “I must be a fighter. I got to where I am because I am ready to fight.”

The attorney general was one of many senior administration officials who worked to steer Trump in a different direction ahead of the election and tried to avoid a political and national security crisis following Trump’s defeat against Joe Biden.

According to the book, Barr became so frustrated with Trump’s absurd conspiracy theories of voter fraud that he confronted the president on November 23 and told him his claims were “bullshit.”

Trump’s anger at Barr reached a boiling point when, a week later, the attorney general told reporters that the DOJ found no evidence of electoral fraud on a scale that would tip the election results into Trump’s favor. Shortly thereafter, Barr resigned from his post.

