Xi Jinping to attend SCO summit and joint SCO-CSTO summit via video link





Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State Meeting and Joint Summit of SCO Leaders and Treaty Organization Member States Collective Security (OTSC) on the Afghan issue via video link on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said Thursday. Xi, in Beijing, will attend the summits at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, according to Hua. 02:32 Afghanistan is expected to dominate the agendas of both meetings. “Afghan participation is not practical because what is happening there now is chaos of governance. And to invite any party from there under the current circumstances would not be practical. That is our point of view. , as the presiding country ”, Ahmad Saidmurodzoda, interim national coordinator of the SCO of Tajikistan. , told CGTN. Local experts agree on the importance of a stable Afghanistan. “The future of Afghanistan worries all members of the SCO, and in particular neighboring countries. The Taliban’s successes inspire some members of extremist organizations and their supporters. 1 superpower, “political analyst Kasim Bekmuhammad told CGTN. “The SCO member countries have many possibilities of integration into the economic projects of the SCO for the future Afghan government. And for that, Afghanistan has all the necessary instruments, ”noted Saidmurodzoda. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of the SCO. During Thursday’s press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian praised the “Shanghai spirit” supported by SCO member states, noting that over the past 20 years, the organization overcame the differences of social system and cultures and managed to explore a path of cooperation and development. Welcoming the active role of the SCO in regional and international affairs, Zhao said the organization is making a great contribution to building a new kind of international relations and building a community of destiny for the humanity. Speaking about the upcoming SCO summit, Zhao said President Xi will share his views on the SCO’s success with leaders of other member states and exchange in-depth views on major international and regional issues.

They are also expected to ratify a series of cooperative documents and jointly discuss the future development of the organization, the spokesperson added. The organization’s first expansion took place in 2017 with the inclusion of India and Pakistan as full members. With its six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the bloc currently has eight full members, four observer countries and six dialogue partners.

