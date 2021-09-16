Macron meets the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, a key ally of the Gulf





Fontainebleau (France) (AFP) French President Emmanuel Macron held talks on Wednesday with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed, one of Paris’s closest allies in the Middle East. The two met for a working lunch at the historic Chateau de Fontainebleau near Paris, where the United Arab Emirates played a key role in the restoration work, AFP correspondents said. France maintains close military, political and cultural ties with the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi served as a hub for the Paris evacuation of French and Afghan nationals from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan last month. Macron also maintains a close personal relationship with Mohammed bin Zayed, known as MBZ, who is considered one of the most powerful figures in the Gulf, along with his close ally Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as by MBS. Analysts believe that Macron and MBZ are united by a common distrust of political Islam and in particular of the activities of Islamist political parties such as the Muslim Brotherhood in the Middle East. They also both have thorny relations with Turkey under its strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although there have been signs of a thaw in relations between Ankara and the United Arab Emirates and Paris in recent weeks. “The discussion will focus on the strategic partnership between the two countries and on all regional issues,” the Elysee said in a brief statement ahead of the talks. They also had to visit the historic Chateau de Fontainebleau theater built between 1853 and 1856 under the nephew of Emperor Napoleon I, Napoleon III, which has been painstakingly restored with funding from the UEA. It opened in 1857 but was only used a dozen times, before being abandoned in 1870 after the fall of Napoleon III. During a state visit to France in 2007, Cheikh Khalifa, MBZ’s half-brother and ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates, was reportedly so fascinated by the abandoned theater that he offered 10 million euros on site for its restoration. Now called the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Theater, it has become a symbol of the close relations between Paris and Abu Dhabi. The UAE capital already hosts the Louvre Abu Dhabi, opened by MBZ and Macron in 2017, the first foreign institution to bear the name of the great Parisian museum. AFP 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210915-macron-meets-key-gulf-ally-abu-dhabi-crown-prince The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos