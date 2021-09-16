Turkey extends its border wall

Turkey has extended the construction of a wall on the country’s border with Iran amid a continued influx of refugees, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

“We will add an additional 242 km to the 221 km we have built so far along our border with Iran,” Soylu said at a meeting here Wednesday on the issue of migration.

“Our negotiations with Iran have been successful. We plan to complete the 20 km of our border (south-eastern province) Hakkari by winter, ”he added.

Turkey had taken action on its eastern border before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the minister said.

He added that 1,500 Afghan refugees were pushing the borders every day and that it has now grown to 200.

Turkey faces an influx of Afghan refugees via its Iranian border following the withdrawal of US forces.

Almost 300,000 Afghan refugees already live in Turkey, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They are believed to be the second largest refugee community in the country after the Syrians.

Turkey started building the walls in the eastern province of Igdir in 2017 and built a total of 159m of border wall in the eastern province of Agri, according to Soylu.