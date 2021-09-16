Connect with us

Overhaul reveals superficiality of conservative talent gene pool | Jean Cracé

30 seconds ago

Tthings were even worse than they looked. Liz Truss looked positively shredded in the limelight before the prime ministers’ questions. Someone in Issue 10 had told her she was up for promotion in the impending reshuffle. Uselessness was clearly a highly prized commodity in a Boris Johnson government. No one could copy and paste an existing trade agreement and rename it as a new one quite like Truss. Notably because she sincerely believed that she had accomplished something remarkable.

At first, Priti Patel didn’t seem so relaxed. But that was because she had taken Boris’ description of the Home Office turning UK into Saudi Arabia of criminal policy as a sign the PM thought she was letting go of crime. It had taken a while to convince Rishi Sunak, who was seated next to her, that Boris had actually taken the remarks as a compliment. Everything will be fine, the chancellor had said. You cannot be weaker than the Secretary of Health who thinks you cannot eliminate Covid from your friends and the Prime Minister truly appreciates the fact that you are as vicious as you are useless.

It is the absences that are the most revealing. No Private Gavin Pike Williamson. No Robert Honest Bob Jenrick. No Dominic Psycho Raab. Telling Gavin to go away and shut up had proven to be a little more difficult than Boris had expected. Mainly because Williamson had been convinced that he had been a secretary of education in the first place. Johnson had to wade through his accomplishments and transformational reforms incomparably worsening everything he came into contact with.

So you fire me, Gav had said at last, before bursting into tears. But what about everything I have done to help you become the leader of the Conservative Party? Doesn’t that count for anything?

You’re even dumber than I thought, Johnson replied. The only thing everyone knows about me is that I invariably let people down. So surely you should expect to be fired.

Robert Buckland had just been collateral damage. Boris had asked Robert to come to his parliamentary office, expecting Jenrick to come. But once Buckland had walked through the door by mistake, it seemed like too good an opportunity to miss. No hard feelings, Robert, Johnson had said, but it would help if someone else did his job. So even if you’re no worse than some of the deadbeats that I keep going and promoting, I’m going to have to ask you to clear your desk.

Ten minutes later, Boris had found the right Robert and gave Jenrick his marching orders. The housing secretary had initially been curious as to why he was being dumped simply because he was desperate when he could have been fired months ago for illegally approving a town planning application that would have saved the city. ex-pornographer and conservative donor Dirty Des 45 m. Johnson had simply shrugged his shoulders. This is how he drove. Jenrick could become the nothingness he was born to once again.

Getting Raab out of the Foreign Office had proven to be the most difficult of all. For some reason, Dom wasn’t too keen on ending up in a crap stream without a paddleboard. Especially when the sea was closed. The vein in his forehead throbbed. There are reportedly several unidentified corpses found in the Thames in the coming days.

I couldn’t say it more clearly, Boris had explained. Conservative members are furious with the way we have handled the mess in Afghanistan and they want a scalp. So it’s you or I who have to take the blame. And after a nanosecond of thought, I’m here to tell you that you’ve drawn the short straw. But on the bright side, you will be demoted to the post of Secretary of Justice and you will receive the totally meaningless title of Deputy Prime Minister.

Naming the new cabinet ministers had been a lot more fun. Truss had been surprised to learn that she was going to be the new foreign minister. Although she wasn’t as surprised as the rest of the country, as she could barely place the UK on a map.

Michael Gove must have been warned not to take drugs and to become the new housing secretary. You will also be responsible for leveling up, whatever it is, Boris observed. In response, the governor asked if it was still acceptable to block affordable housing in his own constituency. As for Nadine Dorries as Culture Secretary, it seemed like a good laugh at the time, but even Johnson was starting to have doubts.

The thing is, Carrie said over a takeout pizza to Apartment # 10 later that night, you seem to have achieved the impossible. You found people who are more spectacularly shit than Williamson and Raab and gave them jobs. Imagine a world where there is no one better to be a secretary of transportation than Grant Shapps. The cabinet is in an even worse condition than it was this morning.

Boris shrugged his shoulders. He could only play the cards that had been dealt to him. The Conservative Party’s gene pool of talent was at its lowest. After all, how could someone like him become its leader? Still, there was an advantage. Everyone was so focused on the reshuffle that they seemed to have forgotten that he just got his ass put his ass back on a plate by Keir Starmer at PMQ on Universal Credit. You gain a little, you lose a little.

