Joe Biden acted like Donald Trump to stab France in the back, official says





A French cabinet official compared President Joe Biden to Donald Trump and accused the United States of stabbing France in the back for making Australia’s decision to abandon a multibillion-dollar submarine program of dollars with a French shipbuilder.

In an interview with franceinfo radio on Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian channeled the prevailing national sentiment and went on to describe Canberra’s renunciation of a diesel-submarine deal with the French naval group. like a betrayal of trust.

“It’s a real stab in the back. We have created a relationship of trust with Australia, and that trust has been betrayed,” said Le Drian.

“I am very angry and bitter today. It is not something the allies do to each other,” the official added. “This brutal, one-sided and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr. Trump used to do.”

President Joe Biden attends a virtual press conference to announce the AUKUS trilateral defense partnership, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (both non-executive), in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

The United States appears to have borne the brunt of French disappointment and anger after Biden on Wednesday announced a new trilateral security pact, called AUKUS, with Australian Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The leaders announced plans for the United States and the United Kingdom to export sensitive technologies and jointly deliver Canberra’s first fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, which have the potential to create some parity between expanding Australian maritime forces and Chinese navy.

But the move comes at the immediate detriment of Australia’s contract with Naval Group, which has learned that the AU $ 90 billion ($ 65 billion) deal – signed in 2016 – will not continue.

The urgency surrounding China’s growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region was absent from any official AUKUS announcements. The Chinese Navy already has nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable attack submarines. Analysts believe Beijing’s opaque ambitions were among the main drivers that ultimately changed Australia’s calculus.

At a press conference Thursday, Morrison acknowledged French frustrations but stressed the strategic nature of the decision to go for US submarine technology, which was not an option five years ago.

“Of course, they are disappointed,” said the prime minister. “They’ve been good partners. It’s about our strategic interest, our strategic capability needs and a changed strategic environment. And we had to make that decision.”

“I want to stress that France remains an incredibly important partner in the Pacific,” he said, adding that he understands and respects the disappointment in Paris.

He continued, “But as Prime Minister, I have to make decisions that are in the interest of Australia’s national security. I know France would do the same. And I know that in the end. this will be understood and we can continue to work together for our many common goals and objectives, because fundamentally we share the same values, we share the same vision. “

According to observers in France, those responsible are justified in their discontent. Just two weeks earlier, the Foreign and Defense Ministers of France and Australia reaffirmed their commitments to deepen cooperation with the defense industry and also referred to the submarine program. now abandoned.

Australian commentators say the deal has been hampered by delays and inflated costs. In France, Canberra’s tough demands – specification changes as well as a demand for local materials and production – are blamed for the problems.

Following AUKUS ‘announcement, the former French envoy to Washington, Gérard Araud, tweeted: “The world is a jungle. that’s life.”

On Thursday, Araud added: “What is striking is that the Biden administration did nothing to cushion the blow it was deliberately dealing with France. No consultation, no association, no compensation.”

Morrison was questioned but did not respond to a question about how much compensation Australia should pay Naval Group for its seemingly abrupt decision.

President Joe Biden attends a virtual press conference to announce the AUKUS trilateral defense partnership, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC , September 15, 2021 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Beijing, meanwhile, interpreted AUKUS in general and the future Australian submarine fleet in particular as targeted movements targeting China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said trilateral nuclear submarine cooperation “intensifies the arms race” in the region. Zhao suggested the countries create a bloc showdown and questioned Australia’s non-proliferation commitments, despite Canberra’s insistence that it is not seeking nuclear weapons or nuclear weapons. civilian nuclear capability.

Morrison told reporters he had not told Chinese leaders about Australia’s plans but offered an “open invitation” to Xi Jinping to discuss the matter.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s statement, Zhao said the difficult situation in bilateral relations between Beijing and Canberra was “entirely the responsibility of the Australian side.”

