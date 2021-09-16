‘Lock him up’: Anger behind Trudeau protesters existed before Trump, experts say – National





“Lock him up. “

No, this was not chanted at a rally by former US President Donald Trump, but by protesters at a campaign event by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

While the words may be the same, experts say the anger expressed at some liberal rallies is not necessarily directly influenced by events in the United States, but reflects a lingering resentment that existed even before Trump.

Carleton University political science professor Jonathan Malloy said anger at institutions and “elites” was evident ahead of Trump’s electoral victory, such as the vote to approve Brexit in the UK in June 2016 .

“We see this kind of anger in different countries… this kind of angry mob that’s just rebelling against the traditional elites, the traditional institutions,” he said.

“So it’s not just American, it’s elsewhere.

Now, recent COVID-19 policies, such as vaccine passports, have exploited something that existed “long before COVID,” according to Malloy.

He said anger at elites and institutions has translated into anger at COVID-19 policies as implemented by the government, and the more consensus there is that vaccines are the way out of the pandemic, the angrier those who oppose it become.

“[Protesters] I don’t want to hear that there is no alternative, ”Malloy said. “They don’t want to hear this elite consensus that vaccines are the solution and that restrictions and blockages were also needed. “

2:50 Canadian Elections: Trudeau addresses incident where protesters threw gravel at him Canadian election: Trudeau addresses incident where protesters threw gravel at him on September 7, 2021

Malloy said the protesters’ anger is largely driven by feelings of being left behind, that they do not belong to the new consensus and are not being listened to.

One person listening to them, however, is Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, who has seen growth in this election campaign compared to his results in the 2019 vote.

According to an Ipsos poll of 2,001 Canadians over 18 from September 10 to 13, 4% said they would vote for the PPC if elections were held tomorrow, a significant increase from the party’s position at 1% in the last election.

Bernier has been outspoken against vaccine passports and COVID-19 restrictions and remained skeptical of climate change, even poking fun at teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in a tweet, but Malloy said any similarities to Trump may not be intentional.

4 / @GretaThunberg is clearly mentally unstable. Not only autistic, but obsessive-compulsive, eating disorder, depression and lethargy, and she lives in a constant state of fear.

She wants us to feel the same: I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear that I fear every day.

– Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 2, 2019

“[Canadian actors] really like to move on instinct and play with the crowd, ”he said. “So, I don’t know how much conscious planning there is, deliberately copying what’s going on in the United States. “

The PPC, however, has something to do with the anger shown towards Trudeau. Shane Marshall, constituency president of London, Ontario, PPC, was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a weapon in connection with the gravel blasting. Marshall has since been removed from office by the party.

While not as physical as throwing gravel, chanting “Lock it up” is the type of rhetoric that vilifies the political opponent, said Alexander Reid Ross, author of Against the Fascist Creep and professor at the Portland State University.

“[The chant] seeks to get rid of the other politics, in order to assert full control, without opposition, over the political system, ”he declared.

“It’s an authoritarian solution… which has certainly gained ground in some areas in Canada, but fortunately not as powerful as here in the United States.”

Trudeau is currently not the subject of a criminal investigation, although the RCMP is examining executives’ involvement in the SNC-Lavalin affair, in which he has been accused of influencing the legal process concerning the company.

The Conservatives also called on the RCMP to investigate whether Trudeau broke ethics rules when awarding a government contract to WE Charity, which paid members of Trudeau’s family for speaking engagements.

3:10 Election in Canada: Trudeau says indoor rally of 400 followed public health guidelines Election in Canada: Trudeau says indoor rally of 400 followed public health guidelines

Ross said resentment can grow when a political establishment has been in power for a long time, and the more excluded some people feel, such as with vaccine passports, the more open they may be to forms of violence.

This can be seen during the Jan. 6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol, when rioters who believed the U.S. election had been stolen from Trump stormed the building, killing five.

“When these parties start to degenerate and decline, it can lead to a situation where political agents break up from conservative political engagement and start engaging in terrorist activity,” Ross said.

While Ross agrees that policies such as a vaccine mandate should be debated, the problem is that these arguments can be “inundated with far-right supporters” who take the argument out of “rational context.”

For Ross, the vaccine protests could even bring more people into the fold.

“You cannot underestimate the power of belonging to a political movement.”

