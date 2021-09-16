Will Covid Plan B Happen? The data behind whether Boris Johnson takes the next step in his winter strategy

Whether the government decides to switch to Plan B, with stricter rules on face masks, vaccine passports and returning home from work, will depend solely on the ability of its Plan A to prevent unsustainable pressure on the NHS.

As the UK enters the autumn / winter period, we are in a very different place from the same period last year.

Professor Andrew Hayward, member of the sage committee, told Radio 4’s Today program: This winter is very different from last winter. Last winter, maybe only 10% of us had Covid-19 antibodies. This winter, over 90% of us have antibodies.

We have gone from a situation where there is a potential of hundreds of thousands of deaths to a situation where we can still see tens of thousands of deaths.

This means that even though the number of cases is higher than at this time last year, it does not necessarily mean that a surge of cases like the one seen last winter is imminent.

At the same time, the government will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure that the pressure on the NHS remains at manageable levels and that Covid-19-related deaths do not spiral out of control.

< class=""> Read more Covid Winter Plan: Here’s What Boris Johnsons Press Conference Charts Mean

The data that ministers will focus on can be separated into two broad groups: data that relates to the extent of Covid-19 in the UK and data that describes the risk to the NHS.

Covid-19 data

SPI-M, the modeling group within Sage, said Covid-19 infections are unlikely to reach the group’s highest estimates for this period, except in cases of a significant decline in immunity in vaccines or the emergence of a dangerous new variant of the coronavirus.

To monitor for variants, the government will monitor the immunization status of hospitalized patients very closely, to detect any admissions clusters that may result from a new variant.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.6113%"/>

Currently, it is clear that vaccines have a huge impact on whether or not a person with Covid-19 ends up in emergency care.

If this data were to change and the rate among vaccinees increased, it would sound alarm bells about new variants potentially resistant to the vaccine.

With schools reopening, cases could increase, but many of those affected would be younger people who are much less vulnerable to Covid-19 and also much less likely to be fully immunized.

Cases among the elderly will serve as a better indication of how well the vaccine is working, as such a high proportion of this age group is fully vaccinated and the potential pressure on the NHS.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.5789%"/>

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.5789%"/>

Currently, case and hospitalization rates are on the rise among those 65 and over. However, they are well below the peak seen at the start of the year, which means that we are probably far enough away from taking action similar to those seen last winter.

NHS data

To assess the risk to the NHS, the government will be looking at data that is not solely related to Covid-19.

Key metrics will include the growth rate of admissions, intensive care capacity and, most importantly, intensive care bed occupancy for Covid patients and non-Covid patients.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.5789%"/>

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.5789%"/>

As cases and hospitalizations continued to rise, the number of intensive care beds occupied by Covid-19 patients has risen to around 30%. At the same time, the number of unoccupied critical beds has fallen to around 900

These are worrying trends, but they are still a long way from the situation that led to last year’s winter lockdown.

If the proportion of hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients increases too much and the NHS is under unsustainable pressure, then the government could consider implementing Plan B measures to ease the pressure on health services. .