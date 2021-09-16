Politics
Will Covid Plan B Happen? The data behind whether Boris Johnson takes the next step in his winter strategy
Whether the government decides to switch to Plan B, with stricter rules on face masks, vaccine passports and returning home from work, will depend solely on the ability of its Plan A to prevent unsustainable pressure on the NHS.
As the UK enters the autumn / winter period, we are in a very different place from the same period last year.
Professor Andrew Hayward, member of the sage committee, told Radio 4’s Today program: This winter is very different from last winter. Last winter, maybe only 10% of us had Covid-19 antibodies. This winter, over 90% of us have antibodies.
We have gone from a situation where there is a potential of hundreds of thousands of deaths to a situation where we can still see tens of thousands of deaths.
This means that even though the number of cases is higher than at this time last year, it does not necessarily mean that a surge of cases like the one seen last winter is imminent.
At the same time, the government will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure that the pressure on the NHS remains at manageable levels and that Covid-19-related deaths do not spiral out of control.
The data that ministers will focus on can be separated into two broad groups: data that relates to the extent of Covid-19 in the UK and data that describes the risk to the NHS.
Covid-19 data
SPI-M, the modeling group within Sage, said Covid-19 infections are unlikely to reach the group’s highest estimates for this period, except in cases of a significant decline in immunity in vaccines or the emergence of a dangerous new variant of the coronavirus.
To monitor for variants, the government will monitor the immunization status of hospitalized patients very closely, to detect any admissions clusters that may result from a new variant.
Currently, it is clear that vaccines have a huge impact on whether or not a person with Covid-19 ends up in emergency care.
If this data were to change and the rate among vaccinees increased, it would sound alarm bells about new variants potentially resistant to the vaccine.
With schools reopening, cases could increase, but many of those affected would be younger people who are much less vulnerable to Covid-19 and also much less likely to be fully immunized.
Cases among the elderly will serve as a better indication of how well the vaccine is working, as such a high proportion of this age group is fully vaccinated and the potential pressure on the NHS.
Currently, case and hospitalization rates are on the rise among those 65 and over. However, they are well below the peak seen at the start of the year, which means that we are probably far enough away from taking action similar to those seen last winter.
NHS data
To assess the risk to the NHS, the government will be looking at data that is not solely related to Covid-19.
Key metrics will include the growth rate of admissions, intensive care capacity and, most importantly, intensive care bed occupancy for Covid patients and non-Covid patients.
As cases and hospitalizations continued to rise, the number of intensive care beds occupied by Covid-19 patients has risen to around 30%. At the same time, the number of unoccupied critical beds has fallen to around 900
These are worrying trends, but they are still a long way from the situation that led to last year’s winter lockdown.
If the proportion of hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients increases too much and the NHS is under unsustainable pressure, then the government could consider implementing Plan B measures to ease the pressure on health services. .
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/health/covid-winter-plan-b-data-cases-hospitalisations-variant-1200614
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]