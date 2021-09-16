Haryana CM meets Prime Minister Modi and briefs him on farmers protest









New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him on the farmers’ protest and the Karnal incident.

He also invited the Prime Minister to the state for the cornerstone laying ceremony for the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor.

Khattar also wished the Prime Minister his birthday on the eve of his birthday and told him that the BJP state unit will dedicate this day to service and dedication.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Modi, Khattar said: “I informed the Prime Minister about new initiatives and programs introduced in the state. I also informed him about the demonstration of farmers and the ‘incident at Karnal. I invited him to the State. for the laying of the cornerstone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor. “

Khattar also told reporters that the project was being built at a cost of Rs 5,600 crore and all approvals for the project had been completed.



Khattar’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi comes amid continued protest by farmers against the three agricultural laws in which they blocked National Road 44 at the Singhu border.

The Haryana government on Wednesday formed a special committee to discuss with farmers the lifting of the blockade of National Road-44 at the Singhu border. The committee was formed after a high-level meeting held by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Farmers have been protesting at various sites since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted agricultural laws. The Center and farmers’ leaders have also held several rounds of talks, but the stalemate remains.

The three agricultural laws include the 2020 Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the 2020 Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) Bill on Price Assurance and agricultural services.

Khattar’s reference to the Karnal incident came days after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) ended the four-day gherao of the Karnal mini secretariat on Saturday after the Haryana government agreed to suspend the Karnal Subdivision Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha, who was seen asking police officers to beat protesting farmers on the head in a viral video.

On August 28, Haryana police carried out a lathi charge against farmers demonstrating near the Bastar tollgate in Karnal, where farmers had gathered in large numbers to protest a program to which Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had to participate.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) had alleged that Kajal, who was from Karnal district, had “received severe beatings in connection with the atrocious accusation of police lathi” and died of a “heart attack”.

However, the Haryana police have denied the AIKS allegations. SKM said there was also an agreement between the agricultural unions in Haryana and the administration for a judicial inquiry under the direction of a retired High Court judge who will examine Ayush Sinha’s role in police violence which allegedly “resulted in the death of a farmer and injury to countless others.” (ANI)

