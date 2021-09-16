Climate Experts Fear Aukus Shatters Hopes for China’s Emissions Deal | Climate crisis





The timing of the new defense agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia has dismayed climate experts, who fear it will have a negative effect on hopes of a deal with China on the greenhouse gas emissions ahead of vital UN climate talks. Aukus’ trilateral security partnership has been interpreted as seeking to counterbalance Chinese might in the Asia-Pacific region and has been compared to a new cold war by China. A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry warned the three countries to respect the aspirations of the peoples of the region and do more to promote regional peace, stability and development, otherwise they will end up harming their own interests. China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, will play a central role in the UN Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow in November. Unless it can sharply cut emissions over the next decade, the world is unlikely to limit global heating to 1.5 ° C, a key aspiration of the Paris agreement. John Kerry, US President Joe Biden’s climate envoy and UK Cop26 talks chairman Alok Sharma have both visited China in recent weeks. World leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet virtually and in New York next week for the United Nations general assembly. Cop26 negotiators were basing their hopes on a positive China stance at the assembly, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to co-host a key meeting with UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres in which Xi and about 30 other leaders are invited to. Tom Burke, founder of environmental think tank E3G, said: [Aukus announcement] It’s bad timing ahead of Cop26 as Glasgow is time critical and it’s hard to see what was critical in the timing of this announcement. This does not seem to suggest that the Prime Minister is taking Glasgow very seriously. And it reveals the fact that he doesn’t have much to offer before Glasgow. Saleemul Huq, director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development in Bangladesh, said the UK and US should not seek deals with Australia because its Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to take action on emissions. It’s really bad timing, especially to indulge in Australia, which is a climate rogue state, Huq said. It is absolutely the wrong thing to do. It goes against what the US and UK say they want to achieve on the climate. Keir Starmer, the Labor leader, raised the issue of the impact on Cop26 in the House of Commons. He said: We have to work with them [China] on the major global issues of the moment, such as climate change and pandemic preparedness. Without diplomatic strategy and competence, these objectives will come into conflict. So what plan does the Prime Minister have to ensure that this new arrangement increases rather than diminishes our ability to influence China? With the Cop26 around the corner, the UK’s approach to China is important. Countries wishing to make progress at Cop26 should take a multilateral approach to the negotiations, said Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and a former French diplomat who oversaw the Paris talks. Before Glasgow, we need clarity and solidarity. The climate crisis will impact all countries regardless of their GDP, she told the Guardian. Climate diplomacy relies on an understanding of the scale of the crisis and the personal interests of states in strong and robust climate action. These are not agreements or transactions; it is a common struggle. Further success hinges on a mended US-China relationship, but also on a commitment to multilateralism at all levels if we are to keep the spirit of the Paris Agreement alive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/sep/16/aukus-pact-dash-hopes-china-emissions-deal-cop26-climate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos