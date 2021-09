Boris Johnsons tunnel between NI and Scotland banned

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan for a tunnel between the north and Scotland has been scrapped by the British Treasury because it is aimed at restraining spending. Estimated at around $ 15 billion ($ 20.6 billion), the tunnel was part of Johnson’s vision to connect the constituent parts of the UK. Former Johnson chief adviser Dominic Cummings once described the project as “the dumbest tunnel in the world,” but now it looks like plans to build the Northern Ireland-Britain link died in the water. Anonymous government official with knowledge of Treasury spending plans told the Financial Times that the project is “dead, at least for now”. The reports come as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak continues a spending review ahead of a fall budget on October 27. Johnson first raised the possibility of building a tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland three years ago when he suggested building a link between Larne in Northern Ireland and Stranraer in Scotland. Engineers scoffed at the proposals, wondering if it was possible to build such a tunnel in a stormy body of water more than 300 meters deep in places. Several experts have said that a tunnel between Stranraer and Larne would require dozens of support towers at heights “never seen anywhere in the world.” The tunnel was being considered as part of a transport connectivity review led by Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy ahead of the Treasury’s decision to abandon the project. The high-speed rail group (HSRG) had proposed the digging of a tunnel between Larne and Stranraer in its submission for consideration. Composed of rail industry experts, the HSRG said the tunnel would bring Northern Ireland closer to Britain and solve the economic problems of the post-Brexit era. However, the group also acknowledged that any tunnel would require a new rail connection between Stranraer and Carlisle, while the width of Irish rail tracks would also have to be changed. Scottish architect Professor Alan Dunlop had drawn up plans for a tunnel based on the 650-mile Norwegian coastal road, which consists of a series of bridges and “floating tunnels”. Dunlop said the floating tunnels would be connected to the seabed by cables and added that they would help overcome any challenges associated with building a tunnel between the two regions. However, Logistics UK policy officer Seamus Leheny said there were several issues associated with building bridges between Scotland and Northern Ireland. Leheny recently told a Westminster policy conference focused on improving transport connectivity that bridges will impact ocean navigation. He also said that building bridges over what’s known as the Beaufort Dyke would cause logistical problems due to the presence of millions of tonnes of WWII ammunition.

