Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel to Lebanon despite US sanctions





AL-AIN, Lebanon (AP) Dozens of trucks carrying Iranian diesel arrived in Lebanon on Thursday, the first in a series of deliveries organized by militant Hezbollah. The powerful group operates independently of the Lebanese authorities, who are struggling to cope with a crippling energy crisis.

Overland delivery via neighboring Syria violates US sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in 2018.

The expedition is described as a victory for Hezbollah, which stepped in to supply fuel for its boss, Iran, while the cash-strapped Lebanese government grapples with months-long fuel shortages that have crippled the country.

It is a very big and big thing for us because we have broken the siege of America and foreign countries. … We are working with the help of God and our grandmother Iran, said Nabiha Idriss, a Hezbollah supporter who gathered with others to greet the convoy as it passed through the eastern town of Al-Ain.

There was no immediate comment from Lebanese or US officials on the Iranian fuel delivery. Local commentators said Washington, worried about the chaos in Lebanon amid multiple and raging crises, may have decided to look away.

Hezbollah has described the Lebanese economic crisis, which began in late 2019, as being in part caused by an informal siege imposed by America due to the power and influence of militant groups in Lebanon. The group designated as a terrorist organization by Washington has been sanctioned by consecutive US administrations.

Lebanon’s crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the ruling class and a sectarian political system that thrives on patronage and nepotism. Severe fuel shortages resulted in crippling blackouts. People line up for hours for gas. Protests and scuffles erupted at petrol stations across Lebanon, including some Hezbollah strongholds.

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced last month that Iran was sending fuel to Lebanon to help ease the crisis. The first Iranian tanker ordered by Hezbollah arrived in the Syrian port of Baniyas on Sunday and the diesel was unloaded at Syrian storage sites before being transported by land to Lebanon on Thursday by tankers.

The convoy of 60 trucks, each carrying 50,000 liters (13,210 gallons), passed through an informal border post in Qusayr, Syria. Another convoy of 60 tankers is expected on Friday.

Hezbollah, often accused of operating state within state, took part in the civil war in Syria alongside government forces. It operates its own crossing points along the Lebanese-Syrian border, far from official border posts.

Nasrallah said in a televised speech earlier this week that the tanker did not unload its cargo directly into Lebanon to avoid embarrassing authorities and risking sanctions against Lebanon.

Hezbollahs Al-Manar TV called it the tanker convoys to break the US siege. He said the trucks were on their way to the town of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, where a Hezbollah-linked distribution company will begin distributing the fuel. Nasrallah said the al-Amana company, which is already subject to US sanctions, would not risk further sanctions.

For critics, however, the convoy is a symbol of the dissolution of the Lebanese state. While the oil delivery was seen as a victory for Hezbollah, the group faces growing internal criticism for drawing Lebanon more and more into Iranian orbit and for defending its political allies who resist change instead. than to push for reform.

Remember this day, tweeted Laury Haytayan, a Lebanese oil and gas expert and activist, describing it as the day Hezbollah conquered the Lebanese state.

The Lebanese gathered on the side of the road leading to the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon to welcome the convoy. Yellow Hezbollah flags and banners praising the Iranian-backed group and Syrian President Bashar Assad adorned the streets. A few women watered the trucks with rice and flowers as they passed. Others held up banners: Thank you Iran and Thank you Syria. Heavy gunfire and at least one rocket propelled grenade were fired in celebration.

New Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose government was formed last week after a 13-month political stalemate, has not commented on Hezbollah’s deal to import fuel from Iran.

Nasrallah said a month of diesel will be donated to public hospitals, nursing homes, orphanages, water stations and the Lebanese Red Cross. He said the fuel would also be sold at a discount to private hospitals, pharmaceutical factories, bakeries and cooperatives that sell food products.

He said three more tankers carrying diesel and one carrying gasoline were due to arrive in the coming weeks.

Faced with the possibility of Iranian fuel arriving in Lebanon, US officials said they were discussing long-term solutions to Lebanon’s energy crisis, including a recently reactivated natural gas pipeline from Egypt.

