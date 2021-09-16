A French Trump or a French Farage? – POLITICS





John Lichfield is a former overseas editor of The Independent and was the newspaper correspondent in Paris for 20 years.

There is little new in Eric Zemmours’ new book, certainly no original proposals or workable ideas. End the migration, he says. Force existing migrants to assimilate. Forcing Muslim parents to call their children Jacques or Emilie, not Mohamed or Farida. Judges who interfere hampered. Leave the European Union.

What is new, however, is that Zemmour plans to run for president next year.

The far-right essayist and French television expert has made a name for himself as the silver-tongued apostle of poetic defeatism and elegant racism. All is for the worst, he says, in the worst of all possible worlds. Why? Because of immigration, the excessive power of women, gays, Brussels and international finance and the betrayals of a corrupt, vain and stupid political elite.

France’s Inescapable Future Zemmour has concluded in his bestselling books so far is the triumph of Islam, the destruction of Western and French culture, and the great replacement of the white race with rapidly reproducing migrants.

But wait. Could Zemmour have changed his mind? His new, self-published book, released today and already at the top of the French bestseller lists, is entitled: La France na pas dit sa last word.

Could he believe that there is little hope, after all, for civilization, for the white race, for what he sees as France’s long lost Bonapartist destiny of being the cultural and intellectual leader of the world? ?

Not exactly. The hope implied in the title is the slogan of a presidential campaign that has yet to begin and, frankly, may never begin. But even the cover of the Zemmour book against a background of the French tricolor is a campaign poster on hold.

Surprisingly, this week’s opinion polls give him 8-10% of the vote in the first round, doubling since last month, but still far from the 20% and more needed to qualify for the second round.

Zemmour is seen to take most of his votes from far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whom he despises as vulgar and weak, but also from some of the traditional center-right, whom he despises as weak and treacherous. In other words, he is likely to strengthen the first-round position of President Emmanuel Macron, whom he despises as arrogant and pro-European.

He says he will decide if he will show up in a month.

In the meantime, Zemmours’ book is calculated to ignite hard-right opinion not only of the poorest white voters already surrounded by Le Pen, but also of a more prosperous, traditional but discontented conservative electorate.

Mainly a selfish newspaper from year to year of its televised debates and other battles, the book is littered with anecdotes on alleged and hidden pro-Zemmour opinions or the anti-French opinions of high-ranking French figures.

He suggests that Islam is incompatible with the Francophonie and that all migrants should either embrace French culture or leave. Yet he also argues that culture and identity are the product of a collective unconscious and that ethnic and religious backgrounds determine the way people think. By asking the question, how then is assimilation even possible?

Zemmour, 63, was convicted of inciting racism in 2011 and 2018. He denies being racist, but his outlook is fundamentally racial, despite his own North African and Jewish family origins. In 2014, an Italian journalist asked Zemmour if he thought it was realistic that 5 million French Muslims would simply be expelled from the country. He replied, I know it’s unrealistic, but the story is sometimes surprising.

What is undeniable is Zemmours’ genius as a controversial and expert writer. The new book, like its predecessors, is beautifully written. His rhythmic sentences dance with elegance on his inaccuracies and distortions. He’s also funny, French bitchy. I have long thought that Macron was a less vulgar version of (Nicolas) Sarkozy, he writes. I understood that he was (François) Hollande, but better dressed.

One of the most revealing sections of the book comes when Zemmour reports an encounter with an anonymous wealthy supporter of Donald Trump, who was born in France. Zemmour laughs at the American appearance of the elderly woman, he can’t help it, mockery is at the heart of his writing before quoting it saying: We have been studying the situation in France for several months We understand the differences with America. But we have come to a conclusion. The French asset is you.

There is no hint in the book or anywhere else in Zemmours’ voluminous writings or the television pundits that the American Trump experience was anything but a positive experience. Likewise, in one of his weekly essays in the center-right daily Le Figaro, Zemmour claimed that the Brexit negotiations had been a clear victory for the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a total defeat for the EU. Even Johnson wouldn’t claim that.

So given all this, why is Zemmour considering running for President of the Republic next April? He is an expert and an agitator, not a politician. His constant negativity and disregard for the facts may be successful as an essayist, but Zemmourism would surely crumble if presented as a political campaign.

Zemmour thinks about the future. I doubt he really thinks he’s the French Trump. Rather, I believe his plan is more akin to some sort of French Nigel Farage, a comparison he would hate. However, like the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), Zemmour hopes to change the terms of the national debate and permanently change the political landscape.

Its aim, I believe, is to destroy an already fading Le Pen to open up space for a new movement capable of winning in 2027, covering the far right and the harder end of the traditional right.

Who would lead such a movement in five years? It could be Zemmour, even if he will be 68 by then. He’s more blatantly extreme than Le Pen, but his eloquence and pseudo-intellectualism appeals to conservative voters who shy away from LePenism.

It would rather be the niece of Le Pens, former far-right MP and director of political institute Marion Marchal even if she has the handicap, in Zemmours’ vision of the world, of being a woman.

Zemmourism is intellectually dishonest in this way. It’s also dangerous, and it looks like it’s here to stay.

