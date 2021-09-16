Politics
Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and other leaders named to Time 2021’s 100 most influential people list
List of leaders in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential
Highlights
- Time Magazine’s annual list of 100 most influential people has been broken down into six different categories
- Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Narendra Modi are a few prominent names that have been incorporated into the roster this year.
- Alongside world leaders, the annual roster also included Mullah Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar
Time Magazine unveiled Wednesday, September 15 its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world for the year 2021. First published in 1999 following a debate among academics, politicians and American journalists, the listicle is now a highly publicized annual event. The final influencer list is chosen exclusively by Time editors, with nominations from Time 100 alumni and the magazine’s international editorial team.
This year the list has been broken down into six categories such as Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders and Innovators. Today we take a look at all of the leaders that have been listed this year. The 2021 list features two Indian political leaders: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Alongside them, many other renowned world leaders were also on the coveted list. Looked!
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Executives. In March of this year, Ngozi became the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO.
Joe biden
US President Joe Biden is on this year’s list. A member of the Democratic Party, he is the 46th President of the United States.
Xi Jinping
Chinese politician Xi Jinping is one of China’s most prominent political leaders. He has served as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012, and President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) since 2013.
Liz cheney
American lawyer and politician Elizabeth Lynne Cheney aka Liz Cheney has also found her place among the leaders of Time 2021’s Top 100 Most Influential People list. She is currently the United States Representative for the General District of Wyoming Congress. .
Kamala harris
Kamala Harris is an American politician and lawyer who is the 49th and current Vice President of the United States. She made history in January of this year when she became the first female vice president of the United States. She is also the first black woman and the first Asian American to do so.
Mario draghi
Mario Draghi is the current Italian Prime Minister. He was previously President of the European Central Bank from 2011 to 2019.
Tucker carlson
American paleoconservative, television host and political commentator Tucker Carlson was also mentioned in the list. He is popular for hosting the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson tonight on Fox News since 2016.
Naftali Bennett
Naftali Bennett is the 13th and current Prime Minister of Israel. He was Minister of Diaspora Affairs from 2013 to 2019, Minister of Education from 2015 to 2019, and Minister of Defense from 2019 to 2020.
Stacey Abrams
U.S. politician, lawyer and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams is also on the list. A member of the Democratic Party, Abrams served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017.
Here to watch
Salvadoran politician Nayib Bukele is the 43rd and current President of El Salvador. He ran as a candidate for the center-right Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA) party and became the first president since José Napoleón Duarte (1984-1989) not to have been elected as a candidate for one of the two main political parties in the country. .
Donald trump
Donald Trump, who served as the 45th President of the United States, was also on the TIME list of the most influential people of the year.
Narendra Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. His profile by a famous CNN reporter said that in its 74 years as an independent nation, India has had three pivotal leaders – Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Modi. “Narendra Modi is the third, dominating the politics of the country like no one since them. “
Mahbouba Seraj
Afghan journalist and women’s rights activist Mahbouba Seraj has also found her place on the annual list.
Joe manchin
Joseph Manchin III alias Joe Manchin is an American politician. He is currently the Senior United States Senator from West Virginia, a seat he has held since 2010.
Ibrahim Raisi
Sayyid Ebrahim Raisolsadati commonly known as Ebrahim Raisi is an Iranian conservative Islamist who is the eighth and current president of Iran.
Rochelle Walensky
The list also includes Rochelle Walensky, an American physician-researcher. She is director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administrator of the Toxic Substances Agency and the Disease Registry.
Mamata banerjee
Indian scholar and politician Mamata Banerjee was also named to Time 2021’s Top 100 Most Influential People list. She is the ninth and current chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal. She is also the first woman to hold the post.
Ron klain
Ron Klain is an American lawyer and political consultant who is currently the White House chief of staff under President Joe Biden.
Elisa Lonçon Antileo
Mapuche linguist and indigenous rights activist Elisa Loncon Antileo has also made her way onto the list. This year, she was elected as one of the representatives of the Mapuche people at the Chilean Constitutional Convention. After the inauguration, Loncon was elected president of the Constitutional Convention.
Abdul Ghani Baradar
Along with other world leaders, the co-founder of the Taliban and currently deputy prime minister of the Afghan cabinet, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, was also listed by Time magazine in the category of the 100 most influential people.
