Nadine Dorries becoming Culture Secretary in reshuffle shows Boris Johnson is still master of outrage

The long-awaited big reshuffle has finally taken place, although it has taken a while. The Taliban managed to take Kabul and announce his new government before Boris Johnson reorganized his own, although events in Afghanistan eventually sealed the fate of Dominic Raab, aka Face of the Great Greece Getaway 2021.

For political observers, it was worth the wait. Whatever your policy, it was bold. There was a lot of speculation or wishful thinking on the left that Johnson was willing to throw in the towel due to his complicated private life, well-documented financial pressures, and the fact that the No.10 gig turned out to be much more difficult and less. jazz hands than he originally thought.

The reshuffle shows Johnson is alive and well and preparing for the next general election. He was right to finally tell Gavin Williamson to go away and shut up because he knows education is one of his government’s biggest weaknesses and could become the symbolic failure of his program. upgrade. Nadhim Zahawi’s promotion to the post of Secretary of Education will bring loyalty, which is always appreciated, but also skills needed after his stint as head of the vaccine deployment program.

Nadine Dorries to Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is another fascinating event that speaks volumes. It shows that Johnson still has the element of surprise and is the master of pushing the buttons of progressive outrage.

My timeline is full of people on my political wing calling it thick and unnecessary and demanding its immediate cancellation, but that’s exactly the reaction Johnson wants.

I may not agree with his policies, but calling out a former nurse turned MP and bestselling author exudes the kind of snobbery that kills the Labor Party.

< class=""> Read more Who is in the new cabinet? Boris Johnson’s reshuffled ministers are diverse, but mostly uneducated

Dorries probably has more in common with many of the former Labor voters who have gone blue than with many members of the recent shadow podium. She launched the most effective and memorable lines of attack of the era against David Cameron and George Osborne, calling them posh boys who didn’t know the price of milk. I was working for the Labor Party at the time, and even we didn’t have the nerve to say it. We have of course quoted it.

Dorries was also asked about Do i have news for you whether she was Cuddly Cameron or Ukip-y, and she went for the latter, lightning fast, with a proud smile.

And that is exactly what Johnson’s party and government are. Populist, patriotic, old-fashioned, true blue shameless Brexit. Their war is not against climate change or poverty, it is against elites or progressive politics, even though private politicians dominate the new Cabinet.

Dorries will be Secretary of State for the War of Cultures, but what did you expect? The Labor line of attack is that Johnson has placed his friends in the highest positions. No shit, Sherlock. This is what most leaders want to do, if they can. They want a team that adheres to their vision and their values, lock, stock and gun.

This is even more true of Johnson. Its cabinet meetings won’t even waste time debating their political DNA. Every department, from the big state offices to the CCHQ, is headed by someone with the same values ​​and the same ideological anthem sheet.

You can hate him and make a decent argument about the need for plural voices and points of view, but there is no confusion about what Johnson or his cabinet stand for. Which is a far cry from what is happening in the Labor Party where we are still awaiting a pithy 14,000 word love letter from Keir Starmer to party members about his vision and his highly anticipated conference speech. This reshuffle should sharpen minds on the left.

Stop wasting time making fun of Nadine Dorries. This is the least of your problems. The more you do, the more popular it becomes. Watch the rise of left memes queen Liz Truss. It was a shrewd move on Johnson’s part to raise a potential new popular successor to rival Rishi Sunak.

The work should look at the big picture. Practice and tell us in plain language what Starmer and Labor would do. Focus on the facts, not the personalities. Focus on how people feel beyond partying and social media.

I don’t think this new Johnson government is going to have an easy turn. We know that a difficult winter is coming for the health service. Workers are about to be stunned by tax hikes and benefit cuts as the cost of living rises. This reshuffle is the kick-off for the next general election. Labor must put on their skates.