Boycott Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter Trends As His Old Photo With Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Goes Viral





Shah Rukh Khan under the bus as #BoycottShahRukhKhan trending at the top on Twitter, Know Why (Photo credit: Facebook / Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan, King of Bollywood has landed in a huge and nasty pit of controversy. #BoycottShahRukhKhan is today’s top Twitter trend! Where some Internet users are wondering Why rent Pathan in India?

Ahead of the SRK film’s release, some Twitterati claim that the Bollywood star has severely hurt some religious emotions over and over again. They shared footage, news clippings and events from the past where Khan was seen supporting Pakistani cricketers or talking about intolerance in India.

Check out some tweets about Shah Rukh Khan’s boycott below:

SRK shows our Hindu king ashoka in a bad light… where Ajay devgn and Akshay Kumar are making movies about Tanhaji and Prithviraj chauhan, he is making a movie about pathan… I mean his spy action movie so why don’t you give him- they not a hindu name, why praise pathan in india. #Boycott ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/TTQJNZD9cx

– axay patel (@akki_dhoni) September 16, 2021

There is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance.

It’s time to show Pakistan lover @iamsrk some intolerance by boycotting him and continuing his back-to-back box office flop streak. Soon he will settle in Pakistan. # BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/o6HeMlBPsU

– Aatmanirbhar Bhaijaan 2.0 (@imaatmanirbhar) September 16, 2021

Before I support anyone I’m a proud Indian and Hindu

SRK called India “intolerant” as every Muslim has full freedom, says Pakistani players should be chosen from IPL

Changed the name of Mir ranjan negi to kabir Khan to chak of # BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/trbYI2S1Vb

– TA (Animal lover) (@Tirlovesha) September 16, 2021

A few more tweets boycotting Shah Rukh Khan read:

Retweet #BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/DNUryuv1Rj

– Sonu Nagar (onsonugurjarr) September 16, 2021

Retweet and repeat with me. # BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/u0LOig8D7l

– Virat Satyam Singh (viratsatyam9453 rats) September 16, 2021

Retweet it and send it to afghanistan #BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/3BVCd22GVy

– Naresh Kumbhani (@inareshkumbhani) September 16, 2021

Now who did that #BoycottShahRukhKhan @SureshChavhanke @ajaydevgn @akshaykumar @SudarshanNewsTV pic.twitter.com/3PRhgsJtAR

– Pradosh Chavhanke (chapchavhanke) September 16, 2021

However, another Twitter trend has reached the top, namely SRK PRIDE OF INDIA, with Shah Rukh Khan fans defending it. The trend quickly overtook the boycott of SRK’s tweets with more than 84,000 messages on Twitter. Khan Buffs defended the star for her accomplishments and maintained the belief that none of her films were made for election advertising or the special interests of a panel.

Check out the support tweets below:

POV of most famous Indian actor in Hollywood #WeLoveShahRukhKhanSRK PRIDE OF INDIA pic.twitter.com/9h1U7PNP6b

– Missing Abhijeet (@missingabhijeet) September 16, 2021

at least he didn’t make those films for election propaganda or the box office. @iamsrk #WeLoveShahRukhKhan SRK PRIDE OF INDIA pic.twitter.com/wOranmovsi

– (@weirdooops) September 16, 2021

#ShahRukhKhan presented at the World Economic Forum. We are proud of you Khan Saab. Keep shining like the star you are! #WeLoveShahRukhKhanSRK PRIDE OF INDIApic.twitter.com/2jDjGHyEET

– Gurdeep (deep Gurdeep_0701) September 16, 2021

One of the uses of Twitter is called Shah Rukh Khan as Megastar, a self-taught icon and one of India’s most charitable actors.

The greatest self-made megastar in Bollywood .. No track record, no political party Never stay with @iamsrk

People have always loved and blessed him. Most charitable actor in India. SRK PRIDE OF INDIA #WeLoveShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Pz25sa6QEW

– Sandip Srkian Banerjee / UNIVERSE PATHAAN (@ SandipB28369874) September 16, 2021

Speaking of Pathan, the film’s budget has totaled around 250 crore and will feature Deepika Padukone opposite King Khan. The other actors in the film playing the main roles are John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan will also make an appearance in Pathan.

