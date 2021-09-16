Politics
Testing the courage of President Jokowi and KPK leaders on September 30
UIN professor Syarif Hidayatullah, Azyumardi Azra said that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi had to intervene regarding the fate of 57 employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) who had not graduated from state civil apparatus (ASN) and would be fired on September 30. , 2021.
“Fatsun or his ways, the president as chief executive must bring order to the leadership of the KPK which acts arbitrarily,” he said, confirmed Thursday (9/16/2021).
In addition, Feri believed that President Jokowi should also follow the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission and the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia.
“It is also regrettable that the president followed the recommendations of the mediator and the Komnas HAM as official state institutions,” he explained.
Meanwhile, the director of the Center for Constitutional Studies at the Faculty of Law at the University of Andalas, Feri Amsari, sees that if President Jokowi does not intervene, he sees it as an escape from responsibility.
“In my opinion, Jokowi’s omission should be understood that it was Jokowi who fired the employees of KPK. Because Jokowi made Law 19, the PP on status transfer and the PP on employee management “, did he declare.
UGM Law School professor Sigit Riyanto also saw Jokowi’s attitude which appeared to be indifferent to the controversy over the dismissal of KPK employees.
So far, the anti-corruption agency is considered to have experienced an involution and the eradication of corruption has experienced a regression.
“This is inconsistent with the first speech, earlier, when TWK was sued by many parties because it was irrelevant,” Sigit said.
Lingkar Madani executive director Ray Rangkuti reminded President Jokowi that he must play an important role in the controversy over the dismissal of KPK employees.
He referred to the KPK law which makes the president a central figure in the KPK. The shift from freelance anti-corruption agency employee to civil servant automatically made Jokowi the immediate supervisor.
“Thus, the president should have taken charge of this transitional matter after the chaos of the process. It is also the president who should ensure that the recommendations of Komnas HAM and the Ombusmand commission are implemented by his subordinates.” Ray said when confirmed, Thursday (16/16. 9/2021).
“If his subordinates do not perform their duties, the president should reprimand or even sanction them. Not the other way around, complain that everything is returned to the president,” he continued.
President Jokowi’s spokesperson Fadjroel Rachman was reluctant to comment on the president’s attitude regarding the fate of KP employees who failed the TWK and would be fired on September 30, 2021.
According to him, it is the authority of the KPK as an independent institution.
“The KPK is an independent institution so everything related to the KPK is under the authority of the KPK. Please ask the spokesperson or the KPK commissioner,” Fadjroel said upon confirmation by Liputan6.com on Thursday. (9/16/2021).
Fadjroel’s statement is almost the same as the one made by Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko some time ago.
Moeldoko spoke about the organizational structure and responsibilities of an institution.
According to him, all agency or institutional affairs that have controversies with internal problems are not then handed over to the president to be resolved.
He forwarded this in response to questions from reporters regarding a number of KPK employees who were said to have failed the TWK.
“We are talking about structure, yes, in the structure there is a box, in the organization there is a box, in the box there are officials. job descriptionits duties and responsibilities. Don’t let all of these problems go to the president, ”Moeldoko told reporters Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
